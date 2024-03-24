"I would never wear it": Adin Ross reacts to fellow streamer xQc's Lengyel merch line

Kick streamer Adin Ross has reacted to xQc's "Lengyel" clothing line in a recent stream. He clarified that he was not "saying it's bad" but would "never wear this." This comes amidst Adin's launch of his "Brand Risk" clothing line, which reportedly made "over six figures" within the first minute of its launch.

The Kick star further stated that donning the clothing line was an individual choice. As per him, some people may be willing to wear the Lengyel line, while others "can't wear it":

"Yo I'm going to be real. Leak, I'ma be real, I would never wear this. But I'm not saying it's bad. Some people can, some people can't wear it."

"It's about style" - Adin Ross reacts to xQc's Lengyel clothing amidst Brand Risk launch

Expand Tweet

Adin launched his Brand Risk clothing on March 8, 2024, which had reportedly been a smash hit. The line included wearables like hoodies, shirts, shorts, and sweatpants. Félix's Lengyel clothing, on the other hand, offers two t-shirts and a hoodie. Even though some netizens were puzzled about the supposed wild success of Adin's line, his massive following of 1.17 million on Kick is a testament to his popularity.

In the clip of the creator's reaction to Lengyel, Adin Ross further commented on the reason behind his choice not to wear xQc's signature clothing, stating "style" as a reason:

"It's about style. I like to dress very comfortable you know?"

This is not the only venture that Adin Ross has had under the name of "Brand Risk". He has also launched a boxing promotion company, holding "sanctioned" fights approved by appropriate authorities. This came after the creator was threatened with legal action for holding fights without official permission.

Adin Ross was also involved in a heated feud with Olajide "KSI" after claiming he had heard someone from KSI's promotional company, Misfits Boxing, talk disparagingly about the creator's upcoming boxing event at the time. Further, he had mentioned that Misfits was "scared" of Adin's event. The back-and-forth also continued on X, with both taking shots at each other.

On the other side, KSI responded, laughing off the comment of Misfits being afraid of Adin's boxing event. Further, he mocked Adin for having a relatively less popular promotion.