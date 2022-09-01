“I have a proposal” - MrBeast and JiDion strike a deal to donate $10K to a fan

American streamer Jidon "JiDion" and content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" struck a deal between themselves which would see a random Twitter user receive $10K.

For context, the entire agreement came on the back of the former, making a post challenging anyone to "ratio" his latest tweet. A ratio, or having been ratioed, on the social media platform Twitter occurs when responses to a post greatly outnumber likes or retweets of the original post.

MrBeast, who is widely regarded as the most popular YouTuber today, jumped at the opportunity to respond to Jidon by "ratioing" him. However, he also offered to remove his comment if the American shared the money with a random user. He said:

MrBeast @MrBeast @Jidion6 MrJidion, I have a proposal. I’ll delete the above tweet thus removing the ratio and allowing you to keep your Twitter, if you pay someone random that liked that tweet $10k for me @Jidion6 MrJidion, I have a proposal. I’ll delete the above tweet thus removing the ratio and allowing you to keep your Twitter, if you pay someone random that liked that tweet $10k for me 😘

JiDion and MrBeast share some hilarious banter on Twitter

Jimmy has garnered popularity over the past couple of years, courtesy of the outrageous amount of investments he makes in certain videos. He is also known to be a philanthropist who regularly donates money to charities and even gives away large sums of cash to his fans.

MrBeast, being himself, incredibly responded to JiDion's original tweet by saying that he would give away 10K to a lucky participant that liked his reply. The reaction has since accumulated nearly 800K likes and 12K retweets, when compared to JiDion's 212K likes and 2.4K retweets.

The 21-year-old streamer has since then tweeted out his regrets of posing the challenge since it was easily conquered by Jimmy. He said:

Seeing the former Twitch streamer in distress, MrBeast decided to enter a pact with the former. JiDion was tasked with paying $10K to a random person who liked his tweet. Even though the prankster confessed to not having such funds, he showed great sportsmanship by accepting his terms.

LiDion @Jidion6 twitter.com/mrbeast/status… MrBeast @MrBeast @Jidion6 MrJidion, I have a proposal. I’ll delete the above tweet thus removing the ratio and allowing you to keep your Twitter, if you pay someone random that liked that tweet $10k for me @Jidion6 MrJidion, I have a proposal. I’ll delete the above tweet thus removing the ratio and allowing you to keep your Twitter, if you pay someone random that liked that tweet $10k for me 😘 Like Jimmy’s original tweet and I’ll give a random person the 10K Like Jimmy’s original tweet and I’ll give a random person the 10K❤️ twitter.com/mrbeast/status…

It remains to be seen when the streamer chooses to announce the surprise beneficiary of the prize. So far, Jimmy has not deleted his first "ratio," indicating that the winner is yet to be declared.

Fans react to the comical exchanges on Twitter

Viewers of both the creators lapped up the opportunity to engage in the treat. With $10K on the line, many fans and even internet personalities have already liked and shared their reactions to the post. Here are some of the comments that were shared on the blue social media platform:

Slim Albaher @SlimmySlim94 @Jidion6 @MrBeast I’m one of the guys that liked the tweet. Just letting y’all know for scientific purposes @Jidion6 @MrBeast I’m one of the guys that liked the tweet. Just letting y’all know for scientific purposes

Millions @Millions @MrBeast @Jidion6 Wow. I’ll give $100 to someone who follows us and RTs with their Cash App or M$ @MrBeast @Jidion6 Wow. I’ll give $100 to someone who follows us and RTs with their Cash App or M$ 💸

OttoMattic @OttoMatticBaby @MrBeast @Jidion6 I’ll give someone who likes this tweet and follows me $25 @MrBeast @Jidion6 I’ll give someone who likes this tweet and follows me $25 👀

Banter aside, JiDion has also been in the trending section of Twitter for his recent conflict with YouTube and Twitch. The 21-year-old has been suspended from the purple platform for the past eight months.

JiDon recently took to his YouTube to call out Twitch's abject favoritism, comparing the penalty given to his trivial error (spamming in Pokimane's chat) to those given to people who carry out make much more grevious acts in livestreams.

