"I can't with this sh*t": xQc talks about viral clip claiming he kissed his sister

Felix "xQc" has finally broken his silence days after a clip of him kissing fellow Twitch streamer Nyyxii went viral on social media with one X user erroneously claiming that she was his sister. The post, made by @schizarella, contained a clip from an old livestream when Felix and Nyyxii were dating and had kissed on stream. Suffice it to say that the two are not brother and sister.

The caption, however, insinuated that the two were siblings, and subsequently went viral on March 23. For two whole days, xQc did not talk about it publicly but on his first stream after moving to Miami on March 25, the Canadian live-streamer addressed the incident, appearing quite frustrated with the whole fake post on X:

"I don't, oh man I can't with this sh*t man! Listen, guys listen, chat. Oh man, chat we have to go one thing at a time okay? First though, a lot of stuff is flowing out there, chat. One, did not kiss my sister."

He went on to talk about how he had been chilling for the last couple of days while settling in Miami:

"That did not happen, but that's irrelevant though. Um, I was just chilling, I was just chilling, just letting the bad vibes out, you know."

"This is insane": xQc was surprised after realizing the post about him kissing his alleged sister had garnered 17 million views on X

As one of the most popular Just Chatting streamers in the industry, who made waves after signing a 100 million dollar deal with Kick last year, naturally any news and scandal involving xQc is always in high demand in the community.

Therefore, when a social media post claiming he had kissed his sister popped up on X, coupled with a clip of him kissing a woman with similar facial features and the same hair color, it is easy to see why the clip went viral.

However, as mentioned, Nyyxii is in no way related to the streamer and the two had briefly been seeing each other for probably a couple of weeks in November 2022.

This is why xQc was shocked when he saw that the post on X had received over 17 million views by the time he addressed it on his stream. Calling the whole situation insane, the streamer stated:

"But why though? Heh, 17 million views for this sh*t?!? This is so dumb, 17? Guys, guys, guys this is insane. Do you know how hard it is to debunk that?"

xQc recently had a legal battle with former partner Sam "Adept" and their breakup was a highly contentious event in the community. Only a few weeks ago the streamer confirmed that he was looking to take legal action after his McLaren 720S Spider was allegedly sold by Sam.