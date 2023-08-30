"I shall return soon!" - Minecraft star Ranboo gives update regarding his mental health after announcing hiatus, fans rally in support

Minecraft star Ranboo has shared an update regarding his mental health after announcing a hiatus on August 27, 2023. In a social media update on X (formerly Twitter), the content creator said he was taking a week-long break to "reset his brain." Ranboo also thanked his close friends for their support and wrote:

"I will be taking a break for about a week! I'm going to basically try and reset my brain a bit, and really just think about where I want to go with my content! I can't thank my friends enough for supporting me throughout the last few months as I'll admit, it's been a tad rough."

Ranboo added:

"I have felt a little conflicted with what I've been making vs. what I want to make as well as how I make it, and I decided that a little break is the best way to do that! Go wild, I'll see you all in about a week :D. Thank you!"

The 19-year-old took to his alternate X handle, @ranaltboo, earlier today (August 30, 2023) to provide an update on the situation. He disclosed that he had recently begun taking medications for his mental health.

Ranboo also announced that he will resume livestreaming "soon":

"Hi, I don’t usually share this type of stuff anymore, but something very cool that I did want to share is that I have recently started to get medicated for my mental health! It has been something that I’ve been on the fence (about) for a while but finally got the courage to get up and go :D. Hope you are all doing well, I shall return soon!"

"You're so strong for taking care of yourself" - Fans react to Ranboo's mental health update

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ranboo's mental health update has drawn over 1,360 responses, with YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" commenting:

Valkyrae reacts to the Minecraft streamer's recent social media update (Image via Twitter)

One X user commended the Twitch streamer for looking after himself. They added:

"Keep going. You're so strong for taking care of yourself, that is such a big and fundamental step in the right direction. Love ya, see you after the break."

Netizens commenting on the streamer's health update 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

Another community member stated that people taking medication for their mental health should not be considered a "taboo topic":

Netizens commenting on the streamer's health update 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Netizens commenting on the streamer's health update 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

Ranboo is among the most popular Minecraft personalities and has been a part of the Dream SMP server since 2020. His Twitch channel currently boasts 4,488,920 followers, averaging over 7.5k viewers per stream.