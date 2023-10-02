"I don't think anybody deserves to feel that level of betrayal" - xQc gets emotional while discussing his relationship with Adept

During a recent Kick livestream, Felix "xQc" opened up and discussed his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." The content creator said he had "lost faith in people" in light of recent events. He also acknowledged that he had not been the "best boyfriend" at times. Felix then became emotional and stated that no one deserves to feel the "level of betrayal" that he had experienced.

The French-Candian personality said:

"Yeah, it made me... maybe kind of lose faith in people, really. I think that's the one takeaway, chat. It made me lose faith in people, overall. A lot of events recently, like, I just lost faith in people entirely. I was like, 'Yeah, this is just, like, you can't trust anybody.'"

xQc added:

"Yeah, like I said, I wasn't... I'll always say this - I wasn't the best boyfriend at times. But, I don't think anybody deserves to feel that level of betrayal. I think it's just too much."

"Zero or once-in-a-lifetime type of a thing" - xQc opens up about feeling "betrayed" while discussing his relationship

Comment byu/poorestNMPfan from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

xQc and Adept's relationship has been the talk in the livestreaming industry ever since the latter accused the streamer of "violating court orders." Things quickly snowballed as netizens discovered legal documents suggesting that the couple was married.

Felix eventually addressed the rumors, asserting that he was not married to Adept. The controversy reached a boiling point on September 30, 2023, when she accused the former Overwatch pro of paying his channel moderator in exchange for s*x.

In an Instagram Story, Adept wrote:

"Any streamers out there that are desperate enough to have s*x with their head moderators when they're lonely... don't talk about it with them over Discord. There's probably receipts out there. So cringe. So embarrassing."

xQc addressed the drama on October 1, 2023, and responded to Adept leaking his private conversations. According to him, the latter had seemingly taken over 700 pictures from his phone, which contained his Discord chat and phone logs.

He remarked:

"You can see super-imposed pictures and it's all logs. It was like Discord logs and phone logs. Right? And it was like 720 or whatever the f**k. It was 700s. It was 700!"

On the same day, xQc took to his Kick channel and discussed his relationship with the Twitch streamer during the closing moments of the broadcast. After saying that he didn't think "anyone deserves to feel that level of betrayal," the Quebec native added:

"The deeper you are invested with somebody, the deeper that you trust them... the harder betrayal will feel when it happens. And, the implications and severity of things that happened, it's a betrayal that I don't think I'll ever have again at that size, ever."

xQc went on to say that the "betrayal" he experienced was either impossible or a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence:

"That's like a zero or once-in-a-lifetime type of a thing. That is insane! It's not that I want to talk about it, but I want to make sure that it makes sense. That's just insane."

Timestamp: 02:52:35

xQc is a top-ranking Twitch streamer with over 11 million followers on his channel. He's also a popular variety gamer, having livestreamed GTA 5, Minecraft, Counter-Strike 2, Among Us, and Elden Ring.