"The rich get richer" - xQc getting the "first" AWP Dragon Lore in Counter-Strike 2 leaves gamers stunned

On September 28, 2023, Twitch and Kick personality Felix "xQc" hosted a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) livestream. He also took the opportunity to open a variety of crates and trade weapons in the tactical shooter. At one point, he traded eight P90 Cold Blooded, a UMP-45 Fade, and an M4A1-S Knight. Luckily for the French-Canadian, the stars aligned in his favor, and he obtained an AWP Dragon Lore.

Felix's reaction to bagging the highly sought-after weapon skin has gone viral on the internet, with one fan on YouTube writing:

"The rich get richer."

"It looks insane!" - xQc overjoyed after obtaining AWP Dragon Lore with a 0.005 wear rating

Felix was two hours into his broadcast when he traded the aforementioned P90, UMP-45, and M4A1-S skins. When he saw that he had received an AWP Dragon Lore, which had a 10% chance of dropping, the Twitch star exclaimed in delight, saying:

"Yes! Yes! Holy s**t! Oh my... boom! Oh, my god! (A streamer's acquaintance claims that the AWP Dragon Lore was the first one to drop in Counter-Strike 2) Oh... my god!"

xQc immediately examined the weapon skin's condition and discovered that it had a wear rating of 0.005. For those unaware, wear rating is also known as "float value," and it determines the quality of skins.

Here's how it's ranked in Counter-Strike:

Factory New (0.00 - 0.07)

Minimal Wear (0.07 - 0.15)

Field-Tested (0.15 - 0.38)

Well-Worn (0.38 - 0.45)

Battle-Scarred (0.45 - 1.00)

Because the Quebec native's AWP Dragon Lore has a rating of 0.005, it is classified as Factory New.

Timestamp: 02:20:50

The conversation continued with the 28-year-old adding:

"That went hard! Oh, my god, bro, we needed that s**t. We needed that so bad! Oh, my god. It looks insane! I'm so happy with this, actually."

Netizens react to xQc getting an AWP Dragon Lore in Counter-Strike 2

As mentioned earlier, the livestreaming moment has gained significant traction on platforms such as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). One netizen speculated that the AWP Dragon Lore was worth at least $15,000:

Another community member shared Mark "OhnePixel's" reaction to the viral clip:

One X user listed other rare items that Felix obtained during the same livestream. They wrote:

Karambit Doppler Factory New

AK-47 Fire Serpent StatTrak Factory New

AWP Gungnir Factory New

Here's what the YouTube community had to say about this:

xQc is among the most-watched Twitch personalities of 2023, boasting 11,926,764 followers. He is an avid Counter-Strike player, having racked up over 395 hours of playtime on his channel.