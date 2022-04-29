"I don't think Square Enix values game fans": Gaming community reacts as former employee accuses publisher of mistreatment

Square Enix hasn't been at the best of places despite having a rich history in video games. The Japanese giants are known for their work with several notable IPs, none bigger than the Final Fantasy series. However, its recent games have been the epicenter of several issues, and the publisher hasn't helped its cause.
Yuji Naka, a former employee, has now come up with certain revelations that could hint at severe problems within the company.
"Retweeting, liking, etc. on SNS and such was banned, so I don't think Square Enix values game fans. There were many comments and wonderful illustrations about Balan Wonderworld, and I'm really sorry that I couldn't react to them."
Yuji Naka was the director of Balan Wonderworld but was removed half a year before the game's release. He filed a lawsuit against Square Enix, which has reportedly now found a conclusion. This led to Naka informing the audience about several things on his mind.
The original tweets were in Japanese and were translated into English by Twitter user Cheesemeister. Naturally, the community has also reacted to the tweets, some of which are pretty harrowing to read.
Former Square Enix employee hints at severe problems at the publishers
In a series of tweets, Yuji Naka exposed certain problematic occurrences over the course of his ordeal. It's clear from the tweets that the former director and Square Enix didn't see things in the same fashion. Several disagreements led to his dismissal and the subsequent filing of the lawsuit.
The community also reacted to the news in their own way. Some users commented in support of Yuji Naka, while others were more skeptical about the issue.
One person referred to the point in Naka's tweet that said how everyone banded together to get the director dismissed. The user feels that as bad as Square Enix is, Naka's team "mutinied against him."
Naka also mentioned that Balan Wonderworld was released in an unfinished state and one Twitter user felt sorry about it. They believe that the game has ample potential to be a great one, but it wasn't meant to be due to the publisher's decisions.
Some fans are hoping that the publisher will get its act together before Kingdom Hearts 4 is released. Any repetition of past incidents that have happened with Balan Wonderworld could lead to an even bigger disaster.
While some were skeptical over Naka's comments, they also felt that something was indeed wrong. One person referred to the current abysmal performance of Babylon's Fall as an example of the overall botched development and release of games.
Another Twitter user commented that Square Enix might be trying hard to become Konami, which has suffered from similar issues. Consecutive poor decisions have led to its downfall from the highs Konami once enjoyed.
Some users believe that the recent decisions by the gaming giants have started to affect the quality of their products. Like one user mentioned below, they're truly worried about the state of Kingdom Hearts 4 when it comes out.
Other users feel that the practices being incorporated are worrisome for the developers. Additionally, a user deemed the time Square Enix gives its games to develop as problematic.
Much of the blame has been given to all the developers associated with Balan Wonderworld, which likely includes Yuji Naka. This is despite his association with the game being cut long back. One user reiterated how terrible it must have been to get criticism for something Yuji Naka had no control of.
Based on the opinions, there could be discussions over the points made by Naka. Square Enix is yet to respond to his accusations. However, what can't be ruled out is the recent trend of games released by the Japanese conglomerate. Babylon's Fall has been a complete disaster since its release. The publisher has several projects coming up and will hope to avoid making mistakes it made with games like Balan Wonderworld.