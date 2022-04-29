"I don't think Square Enix values game fans": Gaming community reacts as former employee accuses publisher of mistreatment

Square Enix hasn't been at the best of places despite having a rich history in video games. The Japanese giants are known for their work with several notable IPs, none bigger than the Final Fantasy series. However, its recent games have been the epicenter of several issues, and the publisher hasn't helped its cause.

Yuji Naka, a former employee, has now come up with certain revelations that could hint at severe problems within the company.

Cheesemeister 😷💉💉💉 @Cheesemeister3k

twitter.com/nakayuji/statu… Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 @nakayuji SNS等のリツイートやいいね等も禁止されていましたので、スクウェアエニックスはゲームファンの方々を大事に出来てないと思います。バランワンダーワールドの様々なコメントやとても素敵なイラストを書いて頂いたりと沢山ありましたが、私が何も出来なくて本当に申し訳なく思っています。 SNS等のリツイートやいいね等も禁止されていましたので、スクウェアエニックスはゲームファンの方々を大事に出来てないと思います。バランワンダーワールドの様々なコメントやとても素敵なイラストを書いて頂いたりと沢山ありましたが、私が何も出来なくて本当に申し訳なく思っています。 "Retweeting, liking, etc. on SNS and such was banned, so I don't think Square Enix values game fans. There were many comments and wonderful illustrations about Balan Wonderworld, and I'm really sorry that I couldn't react to them." "Retweeting, liking, etc. on SNS and such was banned, so I don't think Square Enix values game fans. There were many comments and wonderful illustrations about Balan Wonderworld, and I'm really sorry that I couldn't react to them."twitter.com/nakayuji/statu…

Cheesemeister 😷💉💉💉 @Cheesemeister3k

twitter.com/nakayuji/statu… Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 @nakayuji ゲームとゲームファンを大事にしないスクウェア・エニックスは駄目だと思います。

裁判の資料によりますと、２つのポイントで私はバランワンダーワールドのディレクターから外されました。プロデューサー、宣伝担当、サウンド担当、担当取締役、人事部によって実行されました。 ゲームとゲームファンを大事にしないスクウェア・エニックスは駄目だと思います。裁判の資料によりますと、２つのポイントで私はバランワンダーワールドのディレクターから外されました。プロデューサー、宣伝担当、サウンド担当、担当取締役、人事部によって実行されました。 "I think it's wrong of Square Enix not to value games and game fans. According to court documents, I was removed as the director of Balan Wonderworld for 2 reasons. It was done by the producer, head of marketing, head of sound, managing director, and HR." "I think it's wrong of Square Enix not to value games and game fans. According to court documents, I was removed as the director of Balan Wonderworld for 2 reasons. It was done by the producer, head of marketing, head of sound, managing director, and HR."twitter.com/nakayuji/statu…

Yuji Naka was the director of Balan Wonderworld but was removed half a year before the game's release. He filed a lawsuit against Square Enix, which has reportedly now found a conclusion. This led to Naka informing the audience about several things on his mind.

The original tweets were in Japanese and were translated into English by Twitter user Cheesemeister. Naturally, the community has also reacted to the tweets, some of which are pretty harrowing to read.

Former Square Enix employee hints at severe problems at the publishers

In a series of tweets, Yuji Naka exposed certain problematic occurrences over the course of his ordeal. It's clear from the tweets that the former director and Square Enix didn't see things in the same fashion. Several disagreements led to his dismissal and the subsequent filing of the lawsuit.

The community also reacted to the news in their own way. Some users commented in support of Yuji Naka, while others were more skeptical about the issue.

One person referred to the point in Naka's tweet that said how everyone banded together to get the director dismissed. The user feels that as bad as Square Enix is, Naka's team "mutinied against him."

Naka also mentioned that Balan Wonderworld was released in an unfinished state and one Twitter user felt sorry about it. They believe that the game has ample potential to be a great one, but it wasn't meant to be due to the publisher's decisions.

KSmarthouse @KSmarties @Cheesemeister3k Thankyou for the translation! Real shame about the situation of the game. Felt like a game that has heart, but Square prevented it from having the kind of heart it truly deserved @Cheesemeister3k Thankyou for the translation! Real shame about the situation of the game. Felt like a game that has heart, but Square prevented it from having the kind of heart it truly deserved

Some fans are hoping that the publisher will get its act together before Kingdom Hearts 4 is released. Any repetition of past incidents that have happened with Balan Wonderworld could lead to an even bigger disaster.

Cherrycake 7 @7Cherrycake . My trust in them was kind of fading already and now it’s just plummeted @Cheesemeister3k Hope Square Enix gets their act together before kh4. Really don’t want that released too early. My trust in them was kind of fading already and now it’s just plummeted @Cheesemeister3k Hope Square Enix gets their act together before kh4. Really don’t want that released too early 😬. My trust in them was kind of fading already and now it’s just plummeted

While some were skeptical over Naka's comments, they also felt that something was indeed wrong. One person referred to the current abysmal performance of Babylon's Fall as an example of the overall botched development and release of games.

🐱Nami Izunia🌿 SPRIGATITO SUPREMACY @PrinceArdyn @Cheesemeister3k Naka is an unreliable narrator but between FFXV's Tabata leaving/being outed from the project before it was finished, Babylon Fall's botched release and Hironobu Sakaguchi calling then out on their overpriced merch bs, I'm seeing a very clear pattern here with SE @Cheesemeister3k Naka is an unreliable narrator but between FFXV's Tabata leaving/being outed from the project before it was finished, Babylon Fall's botched release and Hironobu Sakaguchi calling then out on their overpriced merch bs, I'm seeing a very clear pattern here with SE

Another Twitter user commented that Square Enix might be trying hard to become Konami, which has suffered from similar issues. Consecutive poor decisions have led to its downfall from the highs Konami once enjoyed.

sky💙💛🔜Anthrocon!! @dubsky_ @Cheesemeister3k SQEnix really trying to be the next Konami huh @Cheesemeister3k SQEnix really trying to be the next Konami huh

Some users believe that the recent decisions by the gaming giants have started to affect the quality of their products. Like one user mentioned below, they're truly worried about the state of Kingdom Hearts 4 when it comes out.

Mercedes says 💬: @rainbowfirebird



if this is what Square is in the inside, and that it teflecta ik recent releases and rereleases, what can we expect from KH4? its concerning @Cheesemeister3k Square Enix has been having a very concerning stance as of late with its recent releases.if this is what Square is in the inside, and that it teflecta ik recent releases and rereleases, what can we expect from KH4? its concerning @Cheesemeister3k Square Enix has been having a very concerning stance as of late with its recent releases. if this is what Square is in the inside, and that it teflecta ik recent releases and rereleases, what can we expect from KH4? its concerning

Other users feel that the practices being incorporated are worrisome for the developers. Additionally, a user deemed the time Square Enix gives its games to develop as problematic.

Leo @arsenalfanleo @Cheesemeister3k Makes you think huh about squareenix and it’s practices regarding treatment of game devs but also time given to flesh out games @Cheesemeister3k Makes you think huh about squareenix and it’s practices regarding treatment of game devs but also time given to flesh out games

Much of the blame has been given to all the developers associated with Balan Wonderworld, which likely includes Yuji Naka. This is despite his association with the game being cut long back. One user reiterated how terrible it must have been to get criticism for something Yuji Naka had no control of.

Rafael Smeers @RafaelSmeers @Cheesemeister3k Now imagine going through all this AND having to cope with people sending you DMs calling you a total failure. Can't begin to imagine how he felt. @Cheesemeister3k Now imagine going through all this AND having to cope with people sending you DMs calling you a total failure. Can't begin to imagine how he felt.

Based on the opinions, there could be discussions over the points made by Naka. Square Enix is yet to respond to his accusations. However, what can't be ruled out is the recent trend of games released by the Japanese conglomerate. Babylon's Fall has been a complete disaster since its release. The publisher has several projects coming up and will hope to avoid making mistakes it made with games like Balan Wonderworld.

Edited by R. Elahi