With Babylon's Fall continuing development of new content, what to expect

Babylon's Fall was released to an incredibly poor reception and failed to really take off upon its August 2021 launch. Despite that, Square Enix and PlatinumGames seem keen to continue developing content for it.

A recent tweet revealed an upcoming NieR: Automata collaboration, as well as the news that more content is on the way. Is it too late to repair the damage done by the game’s launch, or will this actually bring more players on board to Babylon's Fall?

BABYLON'S FALL @BabylonsFall_EN



Read the full update here: Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development.Read the full update here: sqex.to/OrTY0 Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development.Read the full update here: sqex.to/OrTY0 https://t.co/VUmCn2FrLn

Season 2 and Season 3 of Babylon's Fall is in the works, but is it too late?

The recent Babylon’s Fall tweet asked the question “Is the continuing service in danger?” and then answered it. Despite the game’s mediocre launch in 2021, and it seeing low numbers on Steam Charts, the developers have not backed down.

According to the developers, the end of Season 2’s content is “practically complete.” On top of that, work has already begun on Season 3 and beyond. It’s not just the game that had people frustrated, but that it’s also a live-service game - so, microtransactions.

HungryOni @hungryoni_ @EvenIbzy @BabylonsFall_EN The price wouldn't be a problem if the game wasn't built like a free to play game pumped full of microtransactions and battle pass nonsense @EvenIbzy @BabylonsFall_EN The price wouldn't be a problem if the game wasn't built like a free to play game pumped full of microtransactions and battle pass nonsense

A $60 game that also had Battle Passes and microtransactions was not a good idea, especially when it’s a fresh IP. Pair that with a frustrating series of currencies and mediocre, loot-driven gameplay, it didn't seem like such a great idea to keep pushing forward.

"We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers.”

At the very least, the game did not appear to be pay-to-win. That's a small comfort, but many were clearly frustrated with the game's current state.

Party Roll Mark @Elmoogle @BabylonsFall_EN I really feel for Platinum here. Another live service mandate throwing good talent and effort into the garbage bin chasing quick cash. Make solid, full-price games or money grub out of the F2P barrel. Trying both clearly isn't working. @BabylonsFall_EN I really feel for Platinum here. Another live service mandate throwing good talent and effort into the garbage bin chasing quick cash. Make solid, full-price games or money grub out of the F2P barrel. Trying both clearly isn't working.

If the game were to become free-to-play, the monetization would feel about right, and people would likely complain less about the game. There would still be angry fans for sure since they paid $60 at launch.

It is also a bit worrying that the developers had to come out a few months after launch to assure people that more content is still being worked on. Now, it’s possible for this game to turn its public opinion around.

🐝Guy With Bad Tastes 🐝 @_Ryanmiller70 @BabylonsFall_EN Get rid of the mtx and the battle pass. Then the game will be worth the $60 asking price. If you insist on keeping them, then make the game free to play. @BabylonsFall_EN Get rid of the mtx and the battle pass. Then the game will be worth the $60 asking price. If you insist on keeping them, then make the game free to play.

After all, No Man’s Sky made a comeback. It’s not too late for Babylon's Fall, but it would require the developers to really look at the problems people are having with the game and respond to those gripes. It was a decent game dragged down by the shackles of a live-service title.

There is certainly still hope for Babylon's Fall to wind up as a modest success, and not everyone hates it. It clearly does still have diehard fans who love it or at least enjoy it.

But it cannot be denied that the numbers are low, and the live-service model in this particular retail title did not succeed. If PlatinumGames and Square Enix genuinely listen to what their fans want, there is hope yet.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul