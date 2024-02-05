"I think he is a view-botter": Asmongold accuses Genshin Impact streamer Enviosity of view botting amid feud with Tectone

Zack "Asmongold" has accused Genshin Impact streamer Enviosity of view-botting to inflate Twitch viewership. Envy, as he is called by fans, has been feuding with fellow OTK member John "Tectone," and it seems like Zack has come to his org-mate's defense. He has alleged that the Envy has been using embeds and bots to increase his supposed viewership.

Asmongold based his accusation on stats, followers, and viewership numbers from Twitch Tracker. He pointed out that the streamer had lost tens of thousands of followers during a four-hour broadcast, saying:

"His name is Enviosity, let me pull it up right here. I think he is a view botter and embeder. I remember seeing his stream on Honkai Star Rail and he'd have like 30,000 viewers. And look at this, he streamed for four hours and he lost 38,000 followers."

"Of course, Tectone would be upset": Asmongold alleges Enviosity uses view bots on Twitch

Enviosity is one of the more popular Twitch streamers who rose to fame during the rise of HoYoverse's smash-hit gacha game Genshin Impact. Currently, he has over 800K followers on the platform and is known to play a variety of games, most of them in the same vein as Genshin Impact, such as Honkai Star Rail.

His beef with Tectone, who also plays a lot of HoYoverse titles on stream came to a head a couple of days ago when a thread on X detailing his side of the story went viral, with many viewers and fans from both the feuding parties taking sides. Here is a complete breakdown of their clash that goes back years.

Asmongold, while streaming on his alternate Twitch account, Zackrawrr has come out and directly accused Enviosity of using view-bots. He claimed that Tectone was justified in getting upset over it, saying:

"I mean guys, I am not seeing it, man. I think that this guy is a view botter. And of course, Tectone would be upset about that."

Timestamp 0:51:33

The streamer's chat seemed to agree, and Asmongold went on to read a couple of comments that insinuated that Enviosity was using unfair means to boost viewership numbers. He said:

"30K with 30 chatters, yeah, I mean what is this? A professional victim on Twitch. Content scare for the next month. Oh yeah, I will see if I can find a link of whenever he did this. September, let's see what the streams are in September. Can I find this? 12,000 f**ing viewers."

The clip of the accusation garnered a lot of reactions from the community after it was posted on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Viewers seemed divided over Asmongold's opinion, with many calling him out for going after non-OTK streamers. Here are some of the reactions:

Botting on livestreaming platforms has become a hot topic for debate recently, with many people talking about it on social media platforms. Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has been banned by Twitch, has accused the platform of using bots to inflate numbers for popular streamers.