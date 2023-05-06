"I told you he's back!" - xQc delighted to discover that his squirrel had not died

Felix “xQc” found a new friend in the form of a squirrel that was showing up in his backyard. The streamer would feed it, which kept coming back to sit on his window sill while he streamed. However, tragedy would strike, and the content creator’s assistant recently stated they saw a dead squirrel on the road. The squirrel, whom Felix named Sullivan, was mourned by both the streamer and chat.

However, in xQc’s most recent stream, it was discovered that a chubby squirrel deeply resembling Sullivan was in the backdrop. The streamer was elated to see that Sullivan was still around, with the chat being just as happy.

“I told you he’s back!”

xQc and his chat discovered the squirrel was back and had not died

(Clip begins at 12:48:34)

“Top right?”

Two days ago, xQc received some delightful news, thanks to his vigilant chat members. Someone took a clip of another recent stream, and in it, the streamer found that a squirrel, deeply resembling Sullivan, was in the top right.

“Oh oh oh! I told you he’s back! It was his brother that died!”

After zooming in and moving the screen up to the top right section, as instructed, the streamer was delighted. Breaking into a wide smile, he found the squirrel on screen, and at least, to the streamer and chat, it looked like the squirrel that was visiting the stream.

Sullivan the squirrel had been coming to xQc’s streams regularly for some time, first appearing in one of the Minecraft streams. Felix would feed it, and it would become a popular fixture in the streamer’s content.

“She found Sullivan’s body. In the middle of the road. Chat, my squirrel, that I’ve been feeding? He got run over. Sullivan has died.”

(Clip begins at 28:02)

On May 4, 2023, xQc’s assistant revealed to him that a dead squirrel was on the road, leading him to think Sullivan had died. While he discussed this, he paired it with the “Sorrow and Sadness” track from the Naruto OST.

xQc could reportedly tell it was Sullivan, thanks to its body weight. He would state that he knew his neighbors were heavily feeding the squirrel and blamed his death on Los Angeles. Thankfully, this doesn’t seem to be the case, and the beloved animal is once again in the streaming megastar's backyard.

Reddit reacts to Sullivan the squirrel's return

Some would jokingly compare this to the resurrection of Jesus Christ while joking about xQc failing in some of his best Minecraft seeds. Comparing him to the Christian savior was among the most popular topics in the LiveStreamFails subReddit.

Much of the joking about this clip seemed to be in good nature, with people referencing Lord of the Rings and Minecraft. Some would bring up the classic horror novel Pet Sematary, and other fans called it a “Rollercoaster of Emotions.”

It was certainly an emotional experience for Felix and his chat, with many being pleased to see the squirrel was back among them. Even if it’s not really Sullivan, it seemed enough for the streamer and his audience.

