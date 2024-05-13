"I tried to step up": NickRTFM apologizes for asking EA FC 24 streamers to stop playing the game

Popular EA FC 24 streamer NickRTFM, or "Nick runtheFUTmarket," recently asked fellow content creators to boycott the game to protest Electronic Arts' decisions regarding certain issues in the title. He has now apologized on X.

While the game remains very popular among football fans, with many gamers regularly playing it, there is no shortage of critics. Since this title's release in 2023, several prominent voices in the community have called on EA to fix the issues they think should be rectified, such as server problems or complaints about the gameplay.

NickRTFM had essentially tried to organize a mass boycott of EA FC 24 to get the developers and publishers to take notice, but it appears it has backfired. The Twitch streamer apologized on X, stating:

"Yo apologies to so many people that I have upset, viewers and other streamers/creators. I tried to step up to the plate and unite the community and failed miserably."

"I'm not folding": NickRTFM expresses disappointment about his failed attempt to boycott EA FC 24

In a post made on May 11, Nick asked EA FC 24 players, content creators, and streamers to protest Electronic Arts for not improving and addressing existing issues in the game. He even expressed his willingness to delete the title till the "clown show" comes out with gameplay improvements instead of adding in-game purchases.

However, it seems that many in the community were not exactly convinced by NickRTFM's ideas. Today (May 12), the Twitch streamer stated on X:

"Have woken up to so many DM’s about how upset and annoyed people are at the situation. I thought presenting an opportunity for everyone to stop playing collectively could really make some damage in resolving some of our continuous and worsening issues. I was trying to give people a door to wake through in hopes of some change on the other side."

NickRTFM also claimed that he did not want others to receive hate for his ideas and noted how disappointed he was at the whole affair, saying:

"Didn’t mean for anyone to receive the hatred they are receiving. I’m definitely disappointed overall though. Felt like others weren’t really up for any of this. Had a super false read on the temperature of action we collectively feel towards EA."

In a subsequent post, NickRTFM also mentioned that he would not be "folding" but was just disheartened to see the EA FC 24 community's response.

Nick's reply to a comment on X (Image via X)

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team mode is currently celebrating the Team of the Season promo, with various SBCs and Evolutions geared towards the new packs having been added to the game.