"I've taken a lot of Ls" - KSI opens up and addresses community following racial slur controversy

On April 13, 2023, internet sensation Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," uploaded a brand new video to his personal YouTube channel. He opened up and addressed the online community about the recent controversy, which involved him using a racial slur.

In the video, JJ recalled his recent boxing match against FaZe Temperrr and claimed that he had "done so many things" in the aftermath of the event. He further mentioned that he had taken time off the internet to reflect on his life. While discussing the racial slur scandal, KSI stated that he had been "messing up a lot," and added:

"I just wanted to record and, you know, talk on my own platform, and let you know how I feel, as well. You know, with everything that's going on. From the weight situation to me, you know, saying a racial term. Yeah, you know, I've been messing up a lot. I've taken a lot of Ls."

"I've made mistakes. So many mistakes" - KSI makes a comeback and talks about the recent controversy

The conversation began at the 30-second mark of KSI's recent video titled, "Well... What a Week," when he reminisced about knocking out FaZe Temperrr in the first round:

"So much has happened. Like, I still haven't taken in that I knocked out Temperrr in the first round. Like, I wasn't able to really take that whole moment. You know? Me fighting at Wembley Arena, and everyone going crazy and everything. Like, everything has just moved. And I've just done so many things after that, that I haven't really been able to just settle and take it all in."

KSI then addressed the racial slur controversy, claiming that he had taken a "lot of Ls." JJ mentioned that he took a hiatus to educate himself after making "countless mistakes" recently:

"So, yeah. I took this break to, you know, really just educate myself. And, to really just improve myself as a human being. Because, yeah, you know, I've made mistakes. So many mistakes. If you've been a fan for the longest time, you know I've made countless mistakes. But the important thing is, every time I made a mistake, I've learned from it and improved myself. And yeah, as a human being, that's all I can do."

I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The 29-year-old personality claimed that he hadn't "done enough" to help people:

"And then upon reflection, I looked up my legacy and went, 'Okay, so I always push that, no matter who you are. If you put your mind to anything, you can achieve it.' But, I feel like... I haven't done enough to; I feel like I haven't done enough to help people. And yeah, I know my videos. I've entertained. People use my videos as an escapism. Escapism, did I say that right?"

The conversation continued with KSI saying that he wanted to turn his "L" into a "W" by using his platform to make a difference:

"So yeah. I just wanted to change my L and turn it into a W, because if this whole situation never happened, I wouldn't be in this mindset. You know, I'm almost 30. I feel like, I've done a lot in my life. But I want to try and do more for the people, that watch me or don't watch me. You know, the people who are suffering. The people who are struggling. And I have a platform to really make a difference."

Fans react to KSI's address

KSI's comeback video went viral on the Google-owned platform, accruing over two million views in less than 24 hours. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans sharing heartfelt messages for the YouTuber's address (Image via JJ Olatunji/YouTube)

For context, KSI made headlines on April 3, 2023 after using the racial slur "P*ki" in a Sidemen Sunday Countdown video. Readers can learn more about the debacle by clicking here.

