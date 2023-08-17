"I want to gouge my eyes out": Valkyrae in disbelief after watching IShowSpeed flash his privates

On August 16, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" got together with fellow content creators Thomas "Sykkuno," Miyoung "Kkatamina," Leslie "Fuslie," and Jodi "QuarterJade" to play a variety of games. At one point during the broadcast, the streamer decided to check out something on Twitter when she noticed Darren "IShowSpeed" was trending on the platform.

For context, IShowSpeed went viral during his recent horror game broadcast when he accidentally flashed his privates in front of thousands of viewers. The situation prompted the 18-year-old personality to quickly remove the stream from his channel. However, numerous clips have been posted on social media.

While scrolling through Twitter, Valkyrae clicked on IShowSpeed's explicit video. Expressing her disbelieve, the 100 Thieves co-owner exclaimed:

"I'm on Twitter... I don't think you want to know. I went to Twitter to go thank Char Char for sending me that screenshot. And, I just see; I saw Speed was trending. So, I just checked and there is zero shot. I just saw the clip that I just saw. There is no chance that I just saw that! And, I want to gouge my eyes out!"

"Hopefully he doesn't get banned from YouTube" - Valkyrae responds after watching IShowSpeed's viral video

After Valkyrae joked about wanting to "gouge" her eyes out, Miyoung inquired what she had seen that prompted her to make such a remark. The streamer responded:

"Bro, he straight up... his hoo-ha came out of his shorts! Yes! On stream! I'm out. I'm also out. I was like, 'Why is he trending? What did he do?'"

The Los Angeles-based personality hoped that IShowSpeed wouldn't get banned from the Google-owned platform following his antics:

"Hopefully, he doesn't get banned from YouTube. That's crazy. That's so crazy. 'Pretend it's AI.' Okay, yeah. We'll just pretend it's AI."

Valkyrae's reaction to IShowSpeed flashing his privates has elicited over 277 responses in the YouTube comments section. One viewer stated that, while the Ohio native's situation was "embarrassing," it was not the "end of the world":

Another community member believed that prominent streamers like Valkyrae should "stop bringing attention" to IShowSpeed's shenanigans. They added:

"If you're a streamer and your private part was accidentally shown, would you like other streamers to react to it and bring more attention to such matters? I hope streamers realize this. It's not a funny little accident. It's legit the most private part of a male body."

IShowSpeed's YouTube channel had not been banned at the time of writing. However, members of the online community have been speculating about his suspension.