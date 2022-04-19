"I warned you": Community reacts as the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and Rowling continues

Since its announcement in 2020, discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy have been fraught with controversy that was kickstarted by J.K. Rowling's problematic transphobic stance.

The author's opinions have alienated many fans who have grown up with the stories of Harry Potter. It has also made people apprehensive of engaging with the Potterverse.

manmade post-human horror @notCursedE first video game channel removed from subs etc for not bothering to mention JK Rowling's transphobia when covering Hogwarts Legacy



i warned u cissies first video game channel removed from subs etc for not bothering to mention JK Rowling's transphobia when covering Hogwarts Legacyi warned u cissies https://t.co/70APhbpB03

Similar reactions came when Hogwarts Legacy was announced and, furthermore, when the gameplay reveal was shown at the March State of Play. Many, including forums, have refused to engage with the title, with players discussing whether they should or should not play the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is mired in the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling

@notCursedE post on Twitter showcases the need to be aware of the legacy of transphobia that surrounds the wizarding RPG. The opinion shared by the author and her protracted defense of such stance attacks the identity of one of society's most vulnerable communities.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Imran Khan @imranzomg



fanbyte.com/news/icymi-eve… I have decided I don’t want to engage in the marketing of Hogwart’s Legacy, so I won’t. Instead, here’s a list of trans charities and ways to help in Texas. This will be the way I cover this game pre-release from now on. I have decided I don’t want to engage in the marketing of Hogwart’s Legacy, so I won’t. Instead, here’s a list of trans charities and ways to help in Texas. This will be the way I cover this game pre-release from now on. fanbyte.com/news/icymi-eve…

For many players, engaging in Hogwarts Legacy not only provides Rowling with financial profits but also with cultural capital and relevancy that allows her to propagate her views further. This further has problematized associations with anything related to Harry Potter in recent years.

Drunk Posting from the End of the World. @_DicksonOrmus_ @notCursedE I mean... as it stands the story is literally "these guys wanna stop being slaves and second class citizens, so you gotta make sure they stay that way"... so there's plenty to object to lol. @notCursedE I mean... as it stands the story is literally "these guys wanna stop being slaves and second class citizens, so you gotta make sure they stay that way"... so there's plenty to object to lol.

A reply under the parent tweet also showcases another major issue that has sometimes cropped up regarding the world of Harry Potter. The representation of goblins has been one that many have found to range from merely lacking to being outright derogatory.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the game's central conflict revolves around an impending goblin rebellion that threatens the peace of the wizarding world. The treatment of goblins by wizards has always been a point of contention, for example, the ban on using wands. Some have also found goblins in the wizarding world akin to Jewish caricatures from an antisemitic text.

David de Bergerac @RealDeBergerac

I believe JK's goblins are full of antisemetic theming @ShonenOtaku A lot about Harry Potter's worldbuilding looks real bad when taken all together.I believe JK's goblins are full of antisemetic theming @ShonenOtaku A lot about Harry Potter's worldbuilding looks real bad when taken all together. I believe JK's goblins are full of antisemetic theming

Joshua Grandison, J.D. @GrandisonJoshua @Grimdogx @mrfeelswildride @PatStaresAt I'm embarrassed I know this much about the lore of HP, but Goblins, House Elves, and a few other magical beings have magic but Wizard law regards them as inferior & forbids them from owning wands so they aren't as strong. My guess is the Goblins will give themselves wands. @Grimdogx @mrfeelswildride @PatStaresAt I'm embarrassed I know this much about the lore of HP, but Goblins, House Elves, and a few other magical beings have magic but Wizard law regards them as inferior & forbids them from owning wands so they aren't as strong. My guess is the Goblins will give themselves wands.

However, those who wish to play Hogwarts Legacy have repeatedly pointed out that they want to do so even though they are against Rowling's stance. Instead, they want to support the developers who have put in years to make the title and step into a world they have fond memories of.

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point. This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point.

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule @oneballjoshua I agree, if you don't want any money to go directly to her, buy it used. Then the money only goes to the retailer. But we have to agree that the world is bigger than just her now. Billions of people have been touched by the world, it has gotten so much bigger than just her now. @oneballjoshua I agree, if you don't want any money to go directly to her, buy it used. Then the money only goes to the retailer. But we have to agree that the world is bigger than just her now. Billions of people have been touched by the world, it has gotten so much bigger than just her now.

SciRenn 🔜PAXEast @TheSciRenn @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it. @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it.

For them, the world and the stories of Harry Potter are now bigger than Rowling. They contend that one must try to view the art separately from the artist. Some even found a tinge of hypocrisy in the outcry.

RoninRakurai "The Ghost" of Tsushima @RoninRakurai



The hypocrisy of Era. Yikes! Imagine the hypocrisy of Era saying "YOU MUST SUPPORT DEVS!" and then telling forum users to boycott a game and punish the game devs that put hard work into @HogwartsLegacy for years over JK's opinion. 🤷The hypocrisy of Era. Yikes! Imagine the hypocrisy of Era saying "YOU MUST SUPPORT DEVS!" and then telling forum users to boycott a game and punish the game devs that put hard work into @HogwartsLegacy for years over JK's opinion. 🤷 The hypocrisy of Era. Yikes!

A comment on the game (Image via thatoldgamerguy, Twitter)

Speaking of J.K. Rowling's involvement with the development of the title, the official website states:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros."

It also states:

"Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Whichever side one is situated on the matter, it is of paramount importance to be, at the very least, aware of the issues being raised irrespective of their choice to play the game or not.

The consequences of the author's statement are far-reaching. Turning a blind eye to them merely because this is a game must not be an option everyone is okay with.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar