"IDK what the f*ck is going on": Asmongold claims he has no idea what went down between Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff

Asmongold has given his two cents regarding BruceDropEmOff's abrupt departure from OTK after a public spat with Mizkif. While the exact reason for his resignation is not known, it is clear that the recent problem with the co-owner was a deciding factor in his decision to leave.

In his latest stream from January 25, Zack "Asmongold" claimed that despite being one of the founding members of the organization, he has no knowledge of what went down between Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff. He said:

"I don't know what the f*ck is going on between him and Mizkif. I woke up, like, three or four hours ago. I have no idea what happened at all."

"I want you to know": Asmongold reveals how he feels about BruceDropEmOff leaving OTK

Zack has been streaming on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, for the last couple of weeks. He addressed the recent OTK drama on his most recent stream while reacting to his subreddit, where news of Bruce's departure had been shared.

As a prominent member of the One True King content group and one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, fans naturally wanted his input on the situation involving Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff. After all, his organization has seen a lot of controversies over the last few months, drastically affecting its public perception.

Asmongold acknowledged that there had been a lot of speculation about Bruce's departure as well as whatever transpired between the latter and Mizkif. He told his audience that he has no hard feelings for him, saying:

"Yeah, Bruce did leave OTK today. I want to say; obviously, people have a lot of opinions about it and everything like that. I want you to know that I have nothing but love for Bruce."

Asmongold went on to say this about Bruce:

"I've always liked him. I think he is great. And I hope Bruce does what's best for Bruce."

The MMO streamer also revealed that BruceDropEmOff still has a stake in the pre-built computer business that OTK started last year in collaboration with MoistCr1TiKaL called Starforge. He went on to state that he is looking forward to working with him in the future.

Reddit reactions to Asmongold's clip

BruceDropEmOff's departure and his subsequent online spat with Mizkif have been a hot topic among many in the community, and the scandal is connected to last year's controversy surrounding Mizkif and his racist comments.

For those out of the loop, here's a rundown of everything significant that has happened with OTK in 2022.

