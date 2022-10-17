"In your restless dreams, do you see that town?": Silent Hills gets an official reveal - Expected release date, platform, and more

Silent Hill, one of the most iconic horror game series, is finally making a comeback. Konami has been rather silent about its plans for the famed franchise after the discontinuation of Silent Hills P.T. However, the publisher recently unveiled a brand new website for the survival horror series and announced a Silent Hill (SH) Transmission that's scheduled for October 19, 2022.

The news comes shortly after a series of speculations and leaks about a relaunch of the series and a potential remake. There have been many speculations and news stories this year about the SH series. According to numerous experts online, Konami plans to revive the cherished horror series by contracting out a number of projects to different studios.

Silent Hill: The Short Message and the remake of Silent Hill 2 are in development, based on rumors

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT

Based on these rumors, Bloober Team is producing a remake of the renowned psychological thriller, Silent Hill 2. Recently, numerous photos from the rumored SH 2 remake were leaked. Following this, a South Korean rating board helped fans find out about The Short Message, a SH project that has yet to be officially announced.

Furthermore, Team Silent is reportedly working on other Silent Hill projects that will revive the series, according to film director Christophe Gans. After a sequence of incidents, Konami has now confirmed that SH will be returning and has scheduled a SH Transmission on Wednesday, October 19, at 2:00 pm PDT.

The upcoming SH showcase will include information on the latest developments in the survival horror franchise and their potential release date plans. A new SH webpage has been launched on Konami's website, along with the announcement and the franchise's brand new logo.

Masahiro Ito, who served as Team Silent's Art Director from 1999 to 2007, retweeted the statement, sparking speculation about the involvement of other teams in Wednesday's reveal and potentially corroborating Christophe Gans' statements. The franchise's return might not be the only classic that Konami has in mind for the foreseeable future.

With some of the deadliest monsters ever created, the SH franchise is considered among the most terrifying horror gaming experiences. The series hasn't had a formal release in quite some time, but according to reports, multiple SH projects are currently under development. This suggests that the series may return with fresh horror games.

Since the SH series and PlayStation have previously collaborated to great success, the possibility of an exclusivity agreement for the franchise in the future has been raised.

The PS5 exclusivity agreement was a recurring theme in the constant stream of SH leaks and speculations that surfaced over the course of the past year. The upcoming SH Transmission on Wednesday might serve as a teaser for even more SH information during a hypothetical PlayStation Showcase.

