India gets eliminated from Asian Games 2023 Street Fighter V after losing to Hong Kong and Qatar

The Street Fighter V: Champion Edition’s qualifiers for Asian Games 2023 commenced on September 26, 2023, where two sensational esports professionals, Ayan Biswas and Mayank Prajapati, represented India. However, their journey in the medal event was short-lived, losing to Hong Kong and Qatar in a round of 32.

Ayan managed to secure a top-16 position before his defeat in the third round of the Loser’s Bracket against Yeh Man Ho. Mayank, on the other hand, had to exit the stage earlier, losing against Al-Mannai Abdulla.

In this article, we have presented the match results of the Indian eSports team in Street Fighter V.

The Indian Street Fighter V team secures a top 16 spot in the round of 32

Expand Tweet

Despite losing against Hong Kong and Qatar in the Street Fighter V tournament, Ayan Biswas snags a top-16 position in the round of 32. After Mayank Prajapati’s elimination, Ayan was the sole participant from the India team fighting in the Loser’s Bracket.

The following results summarize their performance in the round of 32:

Ayan Biswas (India) vs. Khanh Hung Chao Nguyen (Vietnam)

Ayan secured a stunning victory against Khanh Hung Chao Nguyen, winning both sets (2-0) in his opening match. He completely dominated the player from Vietnam, securing a spot in the Winners Bracket Round 1.

Ayan Biswas (India) vs. Abdulrahman Salem Alrayfal (Saudi Arabia)

The Winners Bracket kicked off between India and Saudi Arabia, with Ayan winning a set in the duel. Despite that, he lost two sets against Abdulrahman Salem Alrayfal, resulting in a 1-2 defeat.

Mayank Prajapati (India) vs. Rajikhan Talal (Saudi Arabia)

After a fierce battle, Mayank managed to win a set before losing 1-2 against the formidable Rajikhan Talal from Saudi Arabia.

Mayank Prajapati (India) vs. Abdulla Al-Mannai (Qatar)

Shortly after the defeat, Mayank had to face Abdulla Al-Mannai. He faced a 0-2 defeat and was eliminated from the tournament.

Ayan Biswas put up a tough fight in Loser’s Bracket of Street Fighter V

Expand Tweet

India’s hope was still alive in the Asian Games 2023, with Ayan Biswas surviving in the Loser’s Bracket. He put up a valiant fight before losing against Yeh Man Ho in the third round. Here are the results of the matchups:

Ayan Biswas (India) vs. Khanh Hung Chao Nguyen (Vietnam)

Ayan secured a flawless 2-0 victory, marking India’s name on the Asian Games roster.

Ayan Biswas (India) vs. Yeh Man Ho (Hong Kong)

In the third round, Ayan was unable to keep up his momentum, leading to a 0-2 defeat against Hong Kong’s Yeh Man Ho.

For more Asian Games 2023 news, follow Sportskeeda.