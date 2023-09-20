Street Fighter V at Asian Games 2023: Participating teams, schedule, format, and more

Street Fighter V will be hosted as a medal sport at the Asian Games 2023. Multiple countries from all over Asia will send in their best fighters, and one will be crowned as the champion. While there are a few concerns about the title itself and how it is already out, the tournament will run the older version of the game because it was postponed for a year.

This edition of the Asian Games was scheduled to be held last year in Hangzhou. However, it had to be deferred because of health hazards in the host city.

Without further ado, here's a quick rundown of the schedule and all the other details with respect to the Street Fighter V tournament at the Asian Games 2023.

All Street Fighter V participants at the 19th Asian Games

Based on the information revealed so far, there are a total of 16 participants from eight different countries for Street Fighter V at the Asian Games 2023. Considering that there's still some time left for the event to commence, the number of participants might change in the upcoming days.

With that said, the list of participants is as follows:

Japan

Kawano

Mago

Chinese Taipei

Oil King

Gamerbee

Hong Kong

HotDog29

Chris Wong

South Korea

M.Lizard

DakCorgi

Singapore

Xian

Brandon

Malaysia

LacunaC

fit3amir

India

Mayank Prajapati

Ayan Biswas

Vietnam

Anubis

Shin

Street Fighter V Asian Games 2023: Schedule and format

The entire tournament will be broken down into two stages, with the first being the Preliminary Stage and the final one being the Main Bracket. However, the Preliminary Stage will only be played if there are more than 32 players.

Assuming that the Preliminary Stages are played, a total of 16 players will make it to the main bracket, where they will participate in a double-eliminator tournament. Each match will follow a best-of-three ruling, where the first player to win two out of three rounds will win.

The only match that won't follow the rules of the double-eliminator bracket will be the Grand Finals. While the match cards haven't been revealed yet, there's a possibility that there will be a match for third place at the Asian Games 2023.

Playoffs: September 26

Semi-finals/Finals: September 27

Grand Finals / Third Place: September 28

Standings

Position Player / Country 1st TBA 2nd TBA 3rd TBA 4th TBA

While all participants in the Street Fighter V tournament at the Asian Games 2023 are exceptionally talented, not all of them have international exposure. Being able to compete on such a large stage is something that will not only expose players to the global esports scene but will also act as a catalyst in helping their nation's esports scene grow.