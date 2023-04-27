India’s Soul Goblin among six players nominated for The Mobies Mobile Player of the Year award 2023

This year, the creators behind the popular Esports Awards have launched their new mobile-focused award show called The Mobies. On April 27, they revealed all the nominees for their upcoming 2023 ceremony. Soul Goblin and STE Top are among the six stars to have been nominated for the Mobile Player of the Year. These athletes proved themselves last year by demonstrating their individual abilities.

The inaugural season of The Mobies Awards features a total of 11 categories, including Team of the Year and Competitive Game of the Year. You can also vote for your favorites in all the categories on its official website.

The Mobies Mobile Player of the Year nominees

Here are the names of the six players that were nominated for the award:

Goblin - BGMI/PUBG Mobile - India Top - PUBG Mobile - Mongolia Bennyqt - MLBB - Philippines Mohamed Light - Clash Royale - Egyptian Moshi - Free Fire - Thailand Tensai - Brawl Stars - Japan

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal entered the limelight when he started playing for India's popular organization Team S8UL. In 2022, he led his team to become the champion of the prestigious Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series organized by Krafton. His impressive performance earned him the Most Valuable Player award in that competition. Goblin also bagged seven other individual awards in the tournament.

Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel, a Mongolian prodigy who plays for Stalwart Esports, has amazed the world with his skills in the past few years. He bagged the MVP and Gunslinger Awards in the prestigious PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022, where his squad earned the fourth spot. He has clinched more than 10 individual awards in esports competitions.

Currently, Stalwart is undoubtedly the best-performing PUBG Mobile team in the South Asian region, having grabbed a number of prominent contests in the past few years. He will undoubtedly be one of the top contenders for this Mobies award.

Frederic "Bennyqt" Gonzales hails from the Philippines and currently plays for Team ECHO. The 21-year-old star shouldered his team to lift the elusive trophy at the MLBB M4 World Championship and also bagged the Most Valuable Player award there.

Mohamed Light, the current Clash Royale world champion from Egypt, and Moshi, the current Free Fire world champion from Thailand, have also been nominated in this Mobies award category. Having proven themselves on international platforms, both players are known for their incredible talent and strength.

Finally, there's Japan's Tensia, who competes in the Brawl Stars competition and currently plays for Crazy Raccoon. He was the MVP in the 2022 World Finals while playing for Zeta Division Zero.

