Innersloth reveals that Imposters win more than Crewmates in Among Us

According to Innersloth’s internal statistics, imposters actually win more games than crewmates in Among Us.

This is despite the fact that crewmates significantly outnumber imposters, and that there are a number of tools available for crewmates to help identify one another in Among Us. These stats reveal important information about Among Us and its players that can be used to help finely tune games.

Why would imposters win more than crewmates in Among Us?

There are all sorts of possible explanations why imposters might perform better than crewmates in Among Us, although without further information about which rulesets were used it’s hard to make any accurate claim.

It is possible that the average Among Us playgroup simply plays with a ruleset that is very punishing to crewmates and generous to imposters. However, having repeatedly playtested some of the most imposter-friendly rules in Among Us, it seems likely that there is more at stakes here.

With two imposters on a ten player game, nine tasks in total, low crewmate vision, and no confirmation or visual tasks it seems like crewmates still win a significant number of games. For the general playerbase, it’s likely that something else is going on.

A tempting explanation is to suggest that the general Among Us player base is simply not as good at identifying imposters, although this isn’t too likely as the skills needed to identify imposters and play as an imposter are related.

A likely explanation- voice communication

One thing to consider is that most dedicated Among Us playgroups likely play with the aid of some kind of third party program, like Discord. The introduction of voice communication to the game definitely helps the game play smoother, and adds an element of personality which social deduction games tend to benefit from.

However, this type of communication in Among Us almost certainly benefits the crew more than the imposters, as voice communication allows the crew to more efficiently share information and interrogate suspects.

For players who generally stick to Among Us playgroups with voice communication, it’s likely that their experience will differ significantly from players who choose to play the game without it.

Of course, without further data this can only ever amount to speculation. For whatever reason, imposters are more successful at Among Us than initially believed, and it might actually be crewmates who need a little extra support.