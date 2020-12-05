Innersloth warns against Among Us scams and imitators

Scammers and internet thieves have been using Among Us to lure unsuspecting fans into downloading malicious programs meant to steal information.

With the name recognition of Among Us, hackers and scammers have made more and more Among Us imitators meant to trick and target fans of the game.

Other scammers have invented fake Among Us programs, or promised to give players hacks and cheats in the game, even though no such legitimate source for these things exist.

📢 ATTENTION 📢



We're aware of some Among Us scams/fake merch/apps. Working to get those taken down, but to clarify:



1. The ONLY official merch is https://t.co/h1zF1XCMiT

2. We have *no* streamer/influencer program

3. Help report scams/fakes to reporting@innersloth[dot]com pic.twitter.com/U66LFXpvGK — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) December 4, 2020

What can players do about Among Us scams?

Innersloth has set up their own reporting hotline to help fans report these scams, hopefully being the first steps in having them taken down. Anyone who wants to report a scam website or a website not officially associated with Innersloth, can do so at reporting@innersloth.com.

Innersloth has also taken the time to reiterate that the only place to buy official Among Us merchandise is at store.innersloth.com, and that all other locations are illegitimate.

Do remember that Innersloth has a creator program for merchandise which can allow anyone who makes their own fan merchandise, to sell it through their store.

for merch? we are! we're getting a bunch of requests and are setting up for 2021 so it's a bit delayed, sorry about that! — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) December 4, 2020

Identify, report, avoid

Advertisement

The best thing fans can do about these Among Us scams is to identify them, report them, and then avoid them. Scams can usually be identified if they come from any source other than official ones where Among Us can be found.

Currently, Among Us is freely available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and there is no need to sideload the game from any other source. On PC, Among Us can be purchased for $5.00 on Steam and itch.io, and these are the only two locations to buy Among Us for PC.

Not all scams claim to sell the game, however, and some of them instead claim to give players access to hacks or cheats. Simply put, cheating in Among Us is not something anyone should do. T

he game is already simple and easy enough to play, and cheating can ultimately drive away other players, making them worthless once there’s no one to play with.

But even then, it’s not possible to hack or cheat in Among Us by giving personal information to a website. Any website which claims to reveal imposters by having you input your name in Among Us, is outright lying and just trying to steal information from anyone who happens to visit.

Once a website like this is found, it’s best to just report it to Innersloth and entirely avoid it afterwards. There is nothing else that can be done and there is nothing to be gained by sticking around.