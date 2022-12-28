IRL streamer confronts Indian driver for incessant honking, clip goes viral after hilarious response

IRL Twitch streamer Jay "jaystreazy" has been exploring India for the better part of the year and recently had a hilarious interaction with a driver who was incessantly honking while Jay was trying to enjoy dinner with another streamer at a restaurant.

The streamer was annoyed by the honking on the street and went out to investigate. He found a car driving honking incessantly at a bus blocking his path. Jaystreazy approached the driver and tried to get him to stop making so much noise but that didn't help. The man then stopped for a while but continued soon after with a smile.

"The smirk at the end": Clip of IRL streamer Jaystreazy's interaction with Indian driver goes viral

A huge pull for IRL streams is that sometimes the camera catches unexpected situations that happen in the real world. The hilarious interaction between Jay and the driver was one of them. As mentioned before, the American content creator has been traveling around India for some time now and has captured a few unique things such as an unusually narrow entrance to a shop.

On his most recent stream, he was trying to enjoy some peace and quiet at a restaurant with his "wife," who was in actuality his fellow Twitch streamer Mhyochi. But an annoying honking sound from the streets was hampering their mood. After bearing with it for some time, he went out to check up on the situation.

Finding the driver, he asked him to stop sounding the horn as it wasn't doing anything to stop the traffic:

"I'm trying to have a nice dinner with my wife. Could you just stop? It's okay?"

The man appeared to understand Jaystreazy as he replied in the affirmative after the streamer stated that the honking was not working:

"No more? Yeah? Because you've been doing it a long time and he's not moving, so..."

However, the moment he started walking away, the man briefly sounded the horn and the camera caught him smirking. He repeated it playfully for some time as Jay walked back to the restaurant. Redditors on r/LivestreamFail were taken in by the clip as it gained traction on the subreddit.

One user commented on the smirk by the driver at the end:

Many other jokes abound in the comment section. Here are some of them:

Over the last year, Jaystreazy has become quite a staple on Twitch's IRL circles and boasts almost 100K followers on the platform. He was also one of those helping Mhyochi after she was s*xually harassed on the streets of Mumbai last month.

