Is JackSepticEye in Free Guy? Tracing the YouTuber’s role in the popular Ryan Reynolds film

Sean William McLoughlin, aka JackSepticEye, is a YouTube giant hailing from Ireland. With 28.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.8 million Twitch followers under his belt, Jack is a powerhouse in the gaming community. Over the years, his fame has grown manifold and he has joined YouTube greats such as PewDiePie and Markiplier in terms of popularity.

So when the director of Free Guy, Shawn Levy, wanted to star some of the top gaming personalities in his 2021 video game movie, it is no wonder he picked Jack as one of the bunch. McLoughlin starred in the movie as himself with the likes of Twitch stars Ninja, Pokimane, YouTubers Dan TDM and LazarBeam.

"How do I act like Jacksepticeye?" - Jack was really nervous for his role in Free Guy

Jack is an outspoken Ryan Reynolds fan. The streamer first met the Canadian superstar when they played Deadpool (the game) together while Ryan was promoting Deadpool 2. The video is on his YouTube and Jacksepticeye put this in the description:

"I can't believe I got to meet Ryan Reynolds and play Deadpool with him!! This was a dream come true."

Free Guy is a movie about a NPC in a fictionalised MMORPG called "Free City", a clear nod to GTA Online. The titular character, played by Ryan, is the NPC Guy whose AI slowly becomes sentient and starts to play the game alongside real players.

As he levels up his character, the players on the server start noticing him, making him go viral on social media. And that is where our guy man Jack comes in, starring in a montage with fellow content creators talking about Guy's exploits in the game.

Ryan himself praised Jackspeticeye on his interview on Today FM, saying:

"Just a class act. What a, just a great, great guy[meaning Jacksepticeye]. I mean, I have known him a long time outside of this and I was super thrilled when he said yes to jumping in and playing with us. He's a special human being, and I hope Ireland is proud of him. He's a good lad."

Which caused Jack to tear up with joy on camera. In a more recent video, the YouTuber shared exactly how he came to get the role and his experience with the movie.

Jacksepticeye explains that in the middle of the pandemic, he got an email from the director of Free Guy asking him if he would be interested to be in being in the movie.

Considering he has already worked with Disney for DisneyXD, it wouldn't be a stretch for us to imagine him in a Disney movie. After all, he is known for his energetic personality and thick Irish accent, which his fans love so much. But being in a movie with his idol Ryan Reynolds was quite an experience for him:

"It was so fun, because I got to do it with no supervision. Because I had to sit here and do what I normally do every day, I got to sit in my room at the old place and just kind of go over the lines over, over and over again."

He then explained the context of his lines and how all of them were to read a paragraph and they would edit each one over the other to create a montage. Apparently, he was so good with his lines that the director gave him more!

Jacksepticeye has come a long way from his Irish village life. Not only does he have one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world, he has also just starred in a Disney Block buster movie. He also opened up about his road to success later in the video:

"You know when people ask that question like, 'When you started YouTube, did you ever think you'd be here?' Obviously not. And I keep thinking about me in the cabin when I started making YouTube videos as this shy, timid little man of early 20s. And seeing what it has come to now, it's mindblowing."

Jacksepticeye rose to fame after being getting shoutouts from Pewds and Markiplier, and he has never looked back. With his bubbling personality and green hair, the Jacksepticye brand has become and integral part of the YouTube gaming scene.

His varied Let's Plays range from horror and mincraft to most AAA titles. He has a special love for Souls-like games and you can catch him playing obscure horror games on his channel every week.

