"Is my main Gmail also banned?": xQc's Google account seemingly gets banned while streaming on Twitch

Felix "xQc" seemingly saw his Gmail and Google accounts get "cross-banned" while livestreaming on Twitch. This comes at a time when his YouTube channel was terminated after repeated copyright infringements only a day ago. Felix has received a lot of backlash over the last few months for his reaction content, and it seems the suspension was connected to creators striking his channel for using their content.

While the YouTube ban seems to have been repealed, with the official xQc channel with over two million subscribers accessible to the public, on his most recent stream on Twitch, the streamer was logged out of the YouTube account he uses to access the website.

This is how the streamer reacted when he realized he could not access his account:

"Bro! Bro, is my main Gmail also banned? Brother that's insane. Brother!"

Felix could not believe that his Google account would get suspended and immediately thought that it had something to do with being cross-banned across all Google services due to the penalty on his YouTube channel.

"I mean chat this, guys is very common. It cross-banned, it's insane though. That's actually insane"

"Surprised he gave a creation": Viewers react as xQc's Google account gets blocked mid-stream

The reaction content controversy has been a big topic of debate for a long time in the industry, with creators such as HasanAbi and Asmongold being called out a few months ago. However, the biggest streamer to get involved in the drama was xQc.

The Canadian Kick and Twitch streamer has been accused multiple times of "stealing content" from smaller creators. In early 2023, popular podcast host Ethan Klein even held a short debate with him that ultimately got heated, devolving into namecalling.

YouTuber NeoExplained has openly called xQc out for using his videos to react to his stream. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the YouTuber noted that the streamer once played his video and even left the room for an extended period.

A big point for the critics of reaction is that most streamers upload themselves reacting to other creators' work on platforms like YouTube, thus monetizing it and making money. Under fair use laws, constructive criticism is protected, but it seems a number of creators have been reporting xQc's channel, which got him banned in the first place.

Here are some of the reactions from X after the clip was shared by viewers, with many trolling his recent clash with Pokimane as an alternate reason for the ban.

