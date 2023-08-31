IShowSpeed announces he will be moving out, fans think he might go to Miami to live with Adin Ross

In his most recent stream, popular YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has revealed that he will be moving out of his parent's house and going to live alone. While the streamer has not divulged exactly where he will be going, fans have been speculating about Darren shifting to Miami and collaborating with fellow creators such as Adin Ross owing to his past associations with the Kick streamer.

Another reason involves Adin Ross asking IShowSpeed to move to Miami and collaborate more for weeks at this point. Many viewers have expressed interest in more content featuring both creators. This also comes days after a clip of Adin inviting Speed to Miami went viral on X, formerly Twitter, lending credibility to the speculation.

"I will be moving in with...": IShowSpeed teases living with someone after officially announcing that he is moving for the first time

The Variety Streamer of the Year has experienced a lot in the last couple of years, having risen to the very top echelons of the streaming industry. In his most recent stream, the Ohio native revealed his imminent move away and that it would mark the first time he would be living without his parents:

"You know, I have been living with my mother for a very long time. So chat, I will be officially, for the first time in my life, I'll be moving out without my mother and I will be living alone."

Emphasizing the gravity of this moment, IShowSpeed said that he would be moving quite soon:

"For the first time in my life, so this will be a very big thing for me. 'Cus I've been living with my mother for a very, very, very long time. So this is something very big for me, you know what I am saying? It's happening very, very soon. Like, chat it probably already happened, you know what I am saying?"

After telling his viewers about the move, IShowSpeed teased the name of the person he will be living with, and for dramatic effect, he covered his face and muted the audio while saying the name:

"I will be moving out, and I will be moving in with [mutes audio for dramatic effect] You know what I am saying? So, that's what that is, bro."

This has only fanned the flames of speculation, and X accounts, such as IShowSpeed Reports, have already stated that he will be moving to Miami. As mentioned before, Adin Ross's recent clip of inviting the YouTuber to Miami has been doing the rounds online.

IShowSpeed recently made headlines after he and Kai Cenat confronted the CEO of Twitch, Dan Clancy, to let the YouTube streamer return to the platform, as he has been indefinitely banned since December 2021.