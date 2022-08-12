"Get you a Ronaldo jersey" - IShowSpeed guides a fan to improve her fashion sense by wearing football kits

Darren "IShowSpeed" appeared to assume the role of a fashion designer in the latest livestream uploaded to his YouTube channel.

While catfishing on the popular website Omegle, the 19-year-old encountered a fan who needed some sartorial suggestions and the former gave her the most peculiar advice - wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey.

IShowSpeed's popularity is based on his over-the-top persona which he displayed yet again in yesterday's livestream. His interaction with the fan was further proof of his strange ideas and the growing fanboyism towards the Portuguese footballer.

Regarding fashion advice, his primary point included a particular piece of clothing. He added:

"Get you a Ronaldo jersey."

IShowSpeed thinks Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey will look good on fan

The YouTuber was seen taking to Omegle to prank some random users by catfishing as a woman. However, upon encountering a female fan who recognized the streamer, the latter questioned her about her darkest secrets. The fan solemnly responded by saying:

"Um, I don't know. I probably have no fashion (sense)..."

IShowSpeed then asked her to show off the outfit, and after briefly examining her dress, he scoffingly remarked:

"You damn right, what the f**k you got on, what are you, a race car? Hell no..."

He further continued by advising her to wear the Portugese footballer's kit:

"Let me teach you how to dress, right? Get you one of these right here, you know Ronaldo wears. Get you a Ronaldo jersey, put it on with some black tights, you straight. Simple as that."

After the girl corroborated withhis bizarre suggestion, he continued by exclaiming:

"Cristian Ronaldo, look up Cristian Ronaldo - Manchester United - or, Portugal - shirt, put it on, put on some black tights, sandals or whatever, you straight, okay?"

The conversation became even stranger when the YouTuber comically affirmed her belief that donning a Ronaldo kit would likely make her the centerpiece of attraction to everyone.

Fans react to the strange suggestion put forth by Darren

Fans are seldom left without hilarious moments or strange actions by the Ohio-born YouTuber. This was no different with the streamer giving out the most comical instructions to a fan. They went ahead and expressed their reactions to the YouTube video as well. Here are some of the comments that were made:

Darren was recently part of a swatting incident a couple of days ago. Fortunately, he is safe and back to streaming. He wasn't the only person to be swatted recently as fellow streamer Adin Ross was also on the receiving end of a hoax police call.

