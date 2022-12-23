IShowSpeed rejoices as popular rapper Polo G shares the former’s World Cup song on his Instagram story

Popular YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was left ecstatic at the sight of popular American rapper Taurus Bartlett, professionally known as Polo G, taking to his Instagram stories to share the World Cup song made by the streamer.

IShowSpeed's World Cup song was released days prior to the start of the tournament in Qatar, which recently concluded with Argentina being crowned as the champions. As of this writing, the song has amassed over 55 million views on his official YouTube channel, his second most viewed track after Shake (2021).

Polo G gave a great surprise to the streamer by sharing this song on his Instagram story. After seeing it, the Darren even dropped a message to the rapper on his DMs.

IShowSpeed messages Polo G after the latter shares the streamer's World Cup song

IShowSpeed has been riding the waves of popularity over the past few months after multiple collaborations with notable figures such as Alphonso Davies (professional footballer), KSI (British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer), Lil Nas X (American rapper), and more recently, Central Cee (British rapper).

The list could have a new addition with a possible collaboration with Polo G after the latter posted Darren's World Cup song on his IG story.

The streamer first learned about it after a viewer pointed it out to him. The 17-year-old initially said:

"Ay yo chat, what's on his IG story? It better not be no 'Messi better than Ronaldo' or not. Better not be."

Upon discovering that it was his latest song that was going on Polo G's story, the creator expressed:

"Wait, what do I do? Do I text him? Polo G knows who the real 'goat' is. He knows who the real 'goat' is."

After the chat urged him to drop a message or two to the rapper, Darren said:

"Let me text...I don't wanna leak messages. I'm about to be like, 'What's up Polo G?,' that's all I said chat. All I said, 'What's up? Polo G.'"

"Speed's vibe is on a whole new level" - Fans react to Polo G sharing IShowSpeed's song

Fans were equally pleased with the sight of Darren's song being featured on the rapper's socials. Some took to the comments section to express their reaction to the wholesome clip. Here are some of the them:

Fans share their reaction to the clip (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

Artists who have reacted to Darren's song

Polo G is not the only major figure to react to the song. The likes of KSI, Alphonso Davies, and Lil Nas X have all chimed in with their takes. The song was received favorably by all three of the individuals.

Regardless of all of IShowSpeed's musical success, the creator is yet to include a big-name feature in his songs. Perhaps Polo G could be a game-changer for the creator.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes