IShowSpeed tries to buy Cristiano Ronaldo's signature Jacob & Co. watch, fails miserably

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" often finds himself in a comical situation or two. Such was the case when he tried to purchase the latest Jacob & Co. watch in collaboration with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. It is no secret that the YouTuber has an unyielding affection for the Portuguese footballer.

When Speed saw the latest Jacob & Co. X Ronaldo watch, the streamer could not resist but to ring the offices of the company to enquire about the product. However, upon realizing that it could cost as much as $145K, Darren flipped and shouted at the manager of the store causing the store to block his number.

"I thought it was gonna cost like 10K" - IShowSpeed left stunned at the exorbitant price of the new Ronaldo watch

Seeing the latest collaboration between Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and jewelry and watch company Jacob & Co., IShowSpeed boarded the hype train by trying to buy the watch.

After briefly struggling to find a way to buy it, the YouTuber stumbled upon the contact details of the Jacob & Co. store in New York. An eager IShowSpeed expressed his intentions to buy the watch regardless of the cost. However, when the store manager revealed that the series ranges between $20K and $145K, the YouTuber exclaimed:

"Man get the f**k out of my goddamn phone"

(Timestamp: 02:42:49)

The store manager realizing that he was dealing with a minor disconnected the call. Reacting to getting hung up, Speed said:

"And he gon' hang up on me? Damn Ronaldo, 50 bands? I thought it was gonna cost like 10K or like 5K. 50 bands? Gosh I gotta buy it though"

The streamer then made a second attempt at buying the watch after placing another call. Although he tried to masquerade his voice by changing it, the store manager identified his voice and blocked his number.

IShowSpeed had no intention of giving up. He made a third attempt at calling from his mother's phone. However, by this point, the store was alerted of his shenanigans and did not pick up.

For those wondering, he appeared to be placing an order for the $56K CR7 watch from the website. He was seen presenting the checkout screen to his viewers. However, it is unclear if he indeed made the purchase since he did not show the online receipt.

The Jacob & Co. X CR7 Epic X collection includes four watches. The Flight of CR7, the Flight of CR7 Baguette, the Heart of CR7, and the Heart of CR7 Baguette. The latter two are made out of titanium and include diamonds studded into the rim of the special edition watch.

