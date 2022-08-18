"It's not spicy" - IShowSpeed tries extra spicy Indian food for the first time, regrets it instantly

Darren "IShowSpeed" was the source of yet another comical moment, this time courtesy of Indian food. More precisely, extra spicy Indian food. In an earlier livestream, the 19-year-old YouTuber announced his intentions to order Indian food after being suggested by the chat.

Spicy Indian food is generally considered to be, on most occasions, intolerable to the taste buds of Americans. This, however, did not deter the YouTuber from ordering what appeared to be extra spicy butter chicken and rice. Upon taking the first bite, Darren confidently declared:

"It's not spicy. And I got extra spicy."

His confidence soon turned to regret as he was seen floundering in discomfort from the added spice in his food.

IShowSpeed wails in pain but says he likes the food

It was evident from the entire clip that IShowSpeed's digestive tract would have taken a blow after the enormous amount of spice that he consumed. In addition to the curry and rice, he had also ordered mango lassi (curd-based drink) and naan (a type of Indian flatbread).

Speed began his eating adventure by showing off the food to his livestream viewers and saying:

"Chat, this that extra spicy Indian food. Extra spicy Indian food right here, baby."

Although he was momentarily confident of his endeavors and kept repeating, "it's not spicy," after a few seconds had passed, the streamer started to feel the heat. He was visibly in a lot of discomfort, which was evident from his over-the-top reaction.

To make the video even funnier, he started to play the famous Panjabi MC song "Mundian To Bach Ke" in the background while dancing to its tune.

Much to the fan's surprise, however, he did not stop or throw away any of the food items. While simmering with the pain, Speed exclaimed:

"What the f**k y'all be putting in your food?"

Although he found the food too spicy to handle, he continued eating it and claimed:

"How do I get the pain to go away? Ooh, it's so good!"

He then appeared to have consumed a major chunk of the food, which was clearly meant for more than one person, before resuming his stream.

Fans react to IShowSpeed trying Indian food

It is fair to say that Darren's first venture with Indian food was a topsy-turvy experience. It remains to be seen if the streamer will also try out other cuisines in his livestream. Nonetheless, his reaction garnered a lot of comments.

Here are some of the reactions that fans shared in the YouTube video:

IShowSpeed has quickly become one of the most viewed streamers on YouTube, with tens of thousands of viewers per stream. He has also amassed over 10.7 million subscribers on his main account, primarily due to his unique and highly toxic online persona.

