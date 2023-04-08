Felix "xQc" revealed his last Bounty Board income dating back to 2019 while discussing Twitch's new features under the so-called Sponsorship Experiment, which are slated to incorporate new features such as sponsored gift subscriptions, subscription discounts, and subscription codes. The decision to tie up sponsorships with subscriptions has caused a lot of backlash due to the 50/50 sub-split policy.

While talking about these new features, and reacting to a video, xQc revealed the last time he used the Bounty Board, he made about $5,500 in an hour. He revealed:

"It was $5.5K, both of them, for an hour."

"I am jealous": Community reacts as xQc reveals his last Bounty Board contracts from years ago

The reason for people to suddenly take an interest in bounties is that Twitch's recent announcements about upcoming sponsored content features have invited a lot of criticism from the public, including big streamers such as MoistCr1TiKaL.

Regardless, towards the beginning of his last stream, Felix was reacting to fellow streamer Pokelawls doing a bounty when he brought up his own Bounty Board to showcase his earnings from the feature. For those unaware, Twitch streamers can use 'bounties' that are basically types of objectives such as streaming certain things for certain periods of time or hitting sub-goals.

xQc briefly explained the system to his audience and wondered if Twitch would be building on the feature in their new sponsorship experiments:

"Chat, if you didn't know this. These are bounties. These are like sponsorships that you click from your dashboard really quick. I think they are experimenting with people doing this but at like bigger scales. Like long sponsorships... I mean, it's the same thing."

As he watched the video of Pokelawls accepting something from the Bounty Board, his chat asked about his own bounties. Initially, the Canadian streamer exclaimed that he hasn't used the feature in a long time and mentioned that he probably used it when he was a "nobody":

"I have a Bounty Board, but I haven't done a bounty in forever. I think at the time when I was like, a nobody? Might have done..."

Timestamp 0:43:38

xQc then brought up his own dashboard to showcase the last three bounties that he had done back in 2019. The streamer also claimed that he has no active bounties that he can take at the moment:

"Guys I don't have them. Guys, I don't have them. And when I did I did not take them."

The streamer then shared a tab of three 'completed' bounties which had pretty good payouts of $5.5K for an hour each for streaming games and another $1.9K for watching content.

Screebgrab of the Bounty Board (Image via xQc/Twitch)

In the screenshot above that was taken from the stream, three of his latest completed bounties from xQc's Bounty Board dating from 2019 can be seen. Stipulations include streaming specific games such as MTG and Deathgarden Bloodharvert and watching specific content such as Hand-Eye coordination.

The streamer did not feel that the amount was that much, saying:

"Look. So it wasn't like, crazy, crazy."

Reddit reacts to the streamer revealing his Bounty Board

Redditors had much to say about the bounty board mechanic, with many claiming it is a boon for smaller creators. Commenters also disagreed with xQc about the number of payouts, with some saying they were jealous:

Redditors debating the Bounty Board (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The Bounty Board system does seem to have a lot of lucrative offers for big streamers with Pokelawls himself accidentally revealing a $7,000+ contract about streaming a game for only an hour.

