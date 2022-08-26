"It should be based off the law”: Twitch streamer Asmongold questions Andrew Tate’s social media bans 

Twitch streamer Asmongold is the latest online personality to weigh in on Andrew Tate's series of social media bans, claiming that a person should only be banned for breaking the platform's policies and laws. During his August 22, 2022 broadcast, Asmongold was asked about his views surrounding the controversial personality's social media bans involving Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

As a response, the American Twitch streamer claimed that even though he doesn't agree with the majority of the things Tate believes, especially regarding women, he is of the opinion that these platforms should reserve such severe prohibitions for those law-breaking individuals since “freedom of speech must be protected.” He further added:

“In my opinion, it should be based off the law.”

Asmongold talks about Andrew Tate as well as his bans from all major platforms

Andrew Tate has absolutely dominated all social media platforms over the last couple of months. With multiple controversies surrounding him and concerns regarding his content and influence on the rise, major social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and even TikTok decided to have him banned. His accounts on these platforms, which boasted millions of followers, have been suspended.

While the decision was welcomed by the majority of people out there, popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer open-world role-playing game) streamer Asmongold believes that such bans shouldn't be used on someone with a "stupid" opinion about something.

Addressing Andrew Tate's influence on males, Asmongold talked at length about his opinion, saying:

"A lot of guys, they see someone like Andrew Tate, and they like what he's saying. He's the guy that tells somebody who's been j**king off to f**king anime, sitting there, pointing video games 12 hours a day. Actually, you are a loser, but it's also women's fault. It's women, it's society, and I think that yes, you do have some degree of positive action, again. About working out, being healthy, trying to take things into your own hands, etc."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he spoke about the idea of blaming others for one's actions:

"It's such an alluring idea that you can find somebody else whose fault it is for everything that you have done wrong."

Asmongold also admitted that he wasn't entirely sure whether it was the correct decision to ban him from all platforms once and for all but also added that he firmly believes in "personal censorship," something that allows individuals to deliberately avoid content on platforms they don't want to be exposed to do.

Moreover, he's also of the opinion that banning individuals for having opinions not shared by many gives companies too much power. Talking about when a ban should be put into effect, he noted:

“I think Andrew Tate is an a**hole.... But I think that the line for getting banned on those platforms should be breaking the law with those platforms.”

Fans react to Asmongold's recent take on Andrew Tate

As expected, his YouTube upload of the livestream instantly went viral, with over 194K views and thousands of comments from viewers worldwide. Judging by the responses, the majority of viewers seemed to agree with what Asmongold had to say.

A few even expressed their disappointment regarding the "cancel culture" on the internet. Here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, Andrew Tate has been banned from all major social media platforms. However, with big personalities and content creators bringing him on their livestream broadcasts or simply using him as a topic of discussion, the controversial TikTok star continues to be the talk of the town.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh