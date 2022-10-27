"It is a bit stressful at the moment" - Twitch streamer f1elly reveals discovering her photos on cameraman's phone

Twitch streamer Elly "f1elly" had an emotional moment during her October 27 livestream after she revealed that she had discovered photographs of herself on her cameraman's phone.

F1elly recounted a harrowing incident while she was livestreaming the recent Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Red Bull Racing affiliated content creator revealed that she found a lot of pictures that were taken without her consent. She then said:

"Everything's fine. But it is a bit stressful at the moment to see."

Twitch streamer f1elly talks about the pictures found while livestreaming the American F1 Grand Prix

On October 24, a clip from f1elly's broadcast went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The streaming moment featured the Twitch streamer taking a look at the "cameraman's notes," and discovering something. She then started crying on stream:

Three days later, Elly provided context for the aforementioned clip, stating that she discovered some disturbing photographs of herself on the cameraman's phone. She said:

"So just saying, there was just a lot of... they weren't Instagram stories. They were of me. I don't want to go into too much depth. Everything's fine. There was just a lot of photos taken without my consent."

f1elly then emphasized that "everything's fine" and that the situation was a "bit stressful at the moment." She mentioned discovering more photos of herself from various moments from her broadcasts:

"And also a lot of photos, as I scrolled down to see the second time, just a lot of photos of me during stream. Whether I'm getting up and down. Just like, screenshots of certain things that..."

Timestamp: 01:05:05

The Twitch streamer continued the discussion by stating that she was still processing the situation and that she wanted to notify her audience regarding the matter:

"And just somebody that has been quite vocal about other people doing the same thing and how gross it is, and how disgusting it is, so it was like, quite hard for me. I was just quite confused and I still am. So like I said, I'm still processing it but I just wanted to tell you guys what's up, because I still want to keep making content and I don't want to talk about this again. Past today."

F1elly began tearing up on the stream and added:

"But yeah, I just don't- it didn't feel fair, even in the moment of confusion. It didn't feel fair for someone to be able to take away a weekend that I really worked hard to plan for. Like, really hard to plan for. So it didn't feel fair that someone could take that away from me. So that's why I kept going. And we had like, a really fun time. We did. Didn't we? We had a really fun time. And hopefully we can do that again."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's update

F1elly is a partnered Twitch streamer, having started her online career in 2021. She primarily focuses on developing content around Formula 1 and often hosts Just Chatting and IRL streams from various F1 circuits and venues.

She currently has 68,653 followers and averages more than 603 viewers per stream.

