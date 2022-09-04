“It is so f***king dog s**t!” - xQc comments on other streamers sending him their merchandise

Earlier today, Twitch star Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts on other content creators sending him samples of their exclusive streamer merchandise.

During the starting moments of his most recent livestream, xQc discussed his interactions with sponsors who desired to create merchandise for him. The streamer explained that he asked the sponsors to send the samples to Sammy "Adept", and over time, he ended up receiving "free" apparel from the sponsors.

As the discussion continued, the French-Canadian Twitch icon provided his opinions on the merchandise he received from other streamers and stated:

"I get merch from all the other streamers. Okay? Because they give me samples to try them out, and they are dog s**t. It is so f***ing dog s**t!"

xQc shares his thoughts on other streamers' merchandise

At the 15-minute mark of his September 4 livestream, the former Overwatch pro browsed his subreddit and explained how he managed to get "free" shirts from his sponsors. He revealed:

"'You told us about your other shirts,' I don't buy shirts. I just wear free s**t. Yeah, I usually wear, I'm a busy dude, okay? This is really odd. For the longest time, in like, five years, or whatever, okay? I always, there's somebody, a sponsor, that want's to make merch for me, I always say, 'Send Sammy some samples,' and they send the samples, right?"

He added:

"And what I do is that, even though I'm not really interested in getting or using their products, I just wear those samples all the time and get free s**t. So, for the longest time, I've just been wearing free garbage."

Timestamp: 00:14:57

Moving further, xQc provided some insights on how he felt about the other streamers' merchandise and said:

"Guys, guys, guys, can we talk? I know I only have merch for chat, okay? You should see that dog s**t merch I get from creators. I don't wear them, I don't want to give them promotion."

He went on to say that he felt bad about the people who bought the other content creator's apparel:

"Holy f**k! I feel bad for the people that buy merch from other streamers. I feel bad for people who ditch their real-life money from this garbanzo. Holy f**k, man! I don't even know, man!"

Fans urged xQc to identify the streamer whose merchandise he was referring to. He replied:

"I'm not going to say who. Guys, I will not say who. I'm not going to say. I'm not going to name anybody out, okay? But it's at least 15 plus streamers, okay, that are all pretty big. Okay? All like, about 7k, 10k viewers plus. I'm not going to say who it is. I'm not going to say who it is, but the people who buy their merch get f***ing scammed."

Fans react to xQc's sentiments

The streamer's clip was one of the most highly-upvoted posts on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 225 fans providing their take in the comments section. Here are some relevant fan reactions:

xQc is currently the most popular English-speaking content creator on Twitch. He has more than 11 million followers and averages 62,267 concurrent viewers per stream.

