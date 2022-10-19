"It wasn't getting better": Amouranth explains why she had to speak out publicly as people suggest otherwise

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has been the talk of the streaming community for the last few days after she painfully revealed details about the abusive relationship and marriage she was trapped in for years.

In a stream on October 18, Kaitlyn spoke up about the numerous "suggestions" on the internet, be it her Twitch chat or Twitter/Reddit, that sought to advise her without knowing the full picture. She addressed the people who wanted her to keep the matter private, saying:

"I see a lot of people being like, 'Oh she should have kept it private.' I'm like, 'I did. It wasn't getting better.'"

"Police don't do anything": Amouranth describes why going to the police was not working for her situation

On October 16, Amouranth revealed her harrowing experience of being trapped in a toxic relationship by directly showcasing DMs and voice calls with her husband. The level of control he had on the streamer terrified a lot of people on the internet who were worried for her well-being after the stream was abruptly cut off.

During last night's stream, Amouranth finally announced that things were changing for the better and that the couple was in the process of separating. As the Twitch community breathed a collective sigh of relief, many took to social media to express their discontent with how Amouranth handled the situation.

Although the majority of social media has come to her support, with major streamers such as Pokimane and Valkyrae vocally announcing their support for her on Twitter, there have been people criticizing the way she exposed the incident as well.

As mentioned before, some were of the opinion that the case should not have been brought forward in such a public manner. Counter arguments against these are abundant and hold merit, especially considering that going public with the information helped her start the process of leaving the marriage. After all, she kept up the ruse of being single for a long time, and the abuse clearly did not stop.

"Tried to keep it private for a long time."

(Timestamp 1:08:30)

Some thought handling it privately meant going to the police, but Amouranth explained that this did not work either. She told her audience that the authorities could do little in cases of verbal abuse and that the police could not help her until she had been physically assaulted or could prove physical damage to her property.

"Police really don't do anything unless you are physically harmed. Unfortunately, yelling at your partner isn't grounds for legal action for the police. So, they don't really help with that. They look for actual physical damages."

How chat reacted to her views

Her audience mostly supported her through the tough times and were sympathetic to her plight. People unaware of domestic abuse and its legal implications were probably the ones who were asking these questions, and Amouranth's explanation was quite succicent and to the point. Here's how her chat reacted:

Chat reactions (Image via Twitch)

Chat supporting the streamer's decision (Image via Twitch)

It is important to note that the husband's abuse, as described by Amouranth, was twofold. The live phone call she had with the husband on stream was about him threatening to to kill the streamer's pet dog to coerce her into doing a 24-hour stream.

DMs also showed that the man had total financial control over all of the accounts linked to Amouranth's social media ventures, meaning that she had no say over the money she herself earned. While many people think that this would have been enough evidence for police to make an arrest, as Pokimane explained on her stream, the legal line for what counts as abuse is far blurrier.

