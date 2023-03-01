"It's $800 for legacy content!" - xQc criticizes Activision-Blizzard for legacy game pricing, claims it makes "no sense"

On February 28, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" hosted a livestream to participate in Spanish icon Ibai's 'Squid Craft Games.' He hosted a Just Chatting segment as well, during which viewers shared a tweet from a prominent Call of Duty personality, who provided details about "several hacks and exploits" affecting Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

After understanding the gist of the recent social media update, xQc decided to share his thoughts on the game's developers, Activision-Blizzard. He expressed his dissatisfaction with their game pricing and claimed that it made "no sense."

The French-Canadian personality lambasted the American firm, claiming that their legacy content was one of the most expensive items on Steam:

"If I buy your game, as a whole, it's $800 for legacy content, yo! That makes no sense! It's one of the priciest items in the Steam Store, bruh! For legacy content! Fix yo s**t, man! Nobody's buying that s**t!"

xQc claims that he'd "freely" advertise Call of Duty if Activision-Blizzard fixes the pricing of their games

The conversation started at the 04:40-hour mark of his February 28 broadcast, when xQc reacted to Twitter user @charlieINTEL's most recent update on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3:

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 on PC has several hacks and exploits, including a current hack that lets cheaters reveal your IP address, corrupt your game data, and even crash your PC.



Activision today said they’re deploying a fix later this week to stop the exploit (via TechCrunch) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 on PC has several hacks and exploits, including a current hack that lets cheaters reveal your IP address, corrupt your game data, and even crash your PC. Activision today said they’re deploying a fix later this week to stop the exploit (via TechCrunch) https://t.co/xwbZPrYnlB

The former Overwatch pro was taken aback after seeing that it took so long for the game's developers to fix the issue. He then took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the "real problem" with the Activision-Blizzard franchise:

"This message is straight up to... Activision-Blizzard, um, Treyarch Studios, whoever the f**k does this game. Listen... it's cool that you're fixing the game that we can't play. The real problem is, the prices! I have been advocating, with my entire platform, for three years! To fix the prices, okay?"

Timestamp: 04:40:10

Felix slammed the game developers for charging $800 for their legacy content on Steam. He stated that he would "freely" advertise Call of Duty if Activision-Blizzard ever "fixes" their game:

"If you guys put the price way down, okay, people (would) actually buy it, for what it's worth. I'll play your game, people play, all the free advertisement, because I like playing the game. Okay? Until then, you guys get this (the streamer makes a hand gesture). Fix this s**t. Then, you get this (the streamer gives a thumbs up)."

To further prove his point, xQc opened up his Steam account to show that the Call of Duty Franchise Collection was priced at CDN$ 703.55 and remarked:

"$700 on sale! $700! What is wrong with y'all, man?! Man, (Call of Duty:) Black Ops 3 Zombie Deluxe, $130! Oh my God! $130 for just the game! Like, fix your s**t!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section attracted plenty of attention, as more than 215 community members weighed in on the streamer's take. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's rant about CoD (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Several viewers agreed with what xQc had to say about the pricing of Call of Duty, with one community member claiming that "greed" had "taken over" the gaming industry.

