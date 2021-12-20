"It’s almost time to retire": Valkyrae leaves the community on edge after joking about retiring in 2022

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently caused quite a stir among her YouTube patrons by implying that she may soon retire as early as 2022, when her current contract expires, citing her age as a concern behind why she might be quitting.

Naturally, this sent her honest patrons into a state of frenzy. Valkyrae continued the joke and revealed how she might retire because her 30th birthday was just around the corner.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae We won the otv valo tourny! ☺️

so proud of my team, love my friends and can’t wait for the next one 🎉 We won the otv valo tourny! ☺️so proud of my team, love my friends and can’t wait for the next one 🎉

The 100 Thieves co-owner has been pretty vocal about her plans to quit streaming. She has stated how 'hanging up her microphone' wouldn't be too tough if she didn't enjoy playing games or interacting with her audience. However, her joke around quitting in early 2022 fell flat like a lead balloon.

Valkyrae was in a playful mood and joked:

"Look, it’s almost time to retire."

She further added:

“Really, Granny Rae will be over the hill in just a few weeks, a few weeks! The end, it’s just a few weeks now.”

Valkyrae's fans flooded her chat after she cracked a joke about retiring

Valkyrae chuckled at her own idea, but her YouTube admirers, joke or no joke, were less enthusiastic. They swamped her conversation with messages pleading with her to reconsider what they thought was a reasonable decision.

One viewer said:

"Please Rae, I don’t want to think about it."

Others joined in with admiration and support, claiming that the YouTube star still had "many years" ahead of her and urged her to continue her streaming career.

Of course, readers need not be concerned as "Granny Rae" was simply joking when she said she'd be leaving the bright lights of streaming fame in the coming weeks. The only reason it surprised fans more than usual is because her YouTube contract is about to expire, making her a free agent once more.

It's possible that Valkyrae might announce a contract extension. It is also possible that she might leave the red platform to explore greener avenues.

As already mentioned, Valkyrae has touched the topic of retiring from streaming on numerous occasions. Here's what she had said at the time:

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot. There’s definitely going to be a time in my life where I pivot. I don’t want to live this way [streaming fame] for the rest of my life. I don’t know when, but it’s been on my mind. Social media especially, I just can’t stand it, it’s so difficult.”

It's safe to say that Valkyrae has no plans of retiring anytime soon. However, her next move undoubtedly remains a matter of much concern for her devoted patrons.

Edited by Atul S