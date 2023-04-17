"It's called consent" - Sykkuno responds to those saying backseat gaming is "okay" if streamer needs help

On April 17, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" went live on his channel to play Pixelmon, a modded version of Minecraft. During the broadcast, his attention was drawn to a viewer who claimed that someone had seemingly gotten banned for backseat gaming. For context, backseat gaming is a situation in which people provide excessive guidance to a gamer and urge them to complete tasks and objectives in a specific manner.

Sykkuno responded that no streamer enjoys being heavily guided by their audience. He went on to say that it was fine for someone to backset games if they were given "consent":

"I think the only time back-seating is okay is if someone says it's okay! It's called consent. Pretty simple, actually. So, I would just stick to that."

Sykkuno says it's "not a strange thing" when viewers get banned for backseat gaming

At the three-hour mark of his broadcast earlier today, Sykkuno realized that a viewer had been banned for backseat gaming. His initial reaction was to wonder if it was a "strange thing," adding that most people dislike it even when they are not streaming:

"'Actually banned for back-seating.' Is that even a strange thing? I feel like, no streamer likes back-seating. Quite rare, actually. In fact, I think most people don't like back-seating even outside of streaming. I think most people dislike back-seating, in general. Even when you're actually back-seating in a car."

Another community member then suggested that backseat gaming was "okay" if the content creator needed assistance. Sykkuno disagreed with the sentiment and explained:

"'Back-seating is okay if the streamer needs help.' I disagree. I think back-seating is okay if the streamer says, 'Hey, backseat me.' But just because you think they need help, doesn't mean they want it! So, it's a little thing called, being respectful, guys! But I suppose a lot of people on the internet don't know about that these days."

Continuing further, Sykkuno claimed that the only time backseat gaming was acceptable was when the individual gave "consent." The conversation concluded with the 32-year-old personality stating:

"And that's for more than back-seating, actually. But, that's just my opinion. Some people don't necessarily care about that. I do, though. Anyway, let's keep looking around (in-game)."

The YouTube comments section featured half a dozen comments. Here's what the online community had to say:

While one viewer commented that Thomas discussing backseat gaming was the "sternest tell-off," another community member claimed that the former Twitch streamer was annoyed and that it was a "rare occurrence."

