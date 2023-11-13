"It's endangering a bunch of people" - xQc reveals someone swatted his house on his birthday

During a livestream on November 13, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" revealed that someone had swatted his house. While reacting to TikToks, the streamer disclosed that for the second year in a row, someone called the police to his home (where he no longer lives) on his birthday. Stating that the individual was misdirecting the authorities by sending them to the wrong address, xQc remarked:

"You're sending the police to the houses that I don't live in. I don't live in these places anymore. Okay? It's endangering a bunch of people, man! Like, bro, I had to say it. Okay?"

"The authorities do not f**k around" - xQc addresses after getting swatted for the second year in a row on his birthday

xQc was 13 minutes into his recent Twitch broadcast when he decided to address the swatting incident that occurred on his birthday. Sharing details for the matter, the French-Canadian personality said:

"Guys, I didn't think I was going to address that at all. Okay? But guys, I have to. Okay? Listen, I think this is the second year in a row that somebody f**king tries to f**king swat me on my birthday. It's two years in a row, okay? Listen, what you need to understand is - I don't live there anymore! Okay?"

After claiming that the swatter was sending police to the wrong address, putting people in danger, the former Overwatch pro added:

"It's for the safety of everybody. Okay? Also, for your own sake, it's really bad! If something happens, one - it's really sad. On top of that, the authorities do not f**k around if something happens. I'm just telling you."

Timestamp: 00:13:15

xQc then called swatting a "loser behavior" and stated:

"Guys, this is, like, the most loser behavior. Okay? Because there is no repercussions at all! There's zero! Like, for me because I don't even live there, in these houses anymore. And they try it on my birthdays and it's really stupid."

The 28-year-old also explained how things could go from bad to worse during police raids:

"People need to understand, like... things happen in the real world, where like, somebody's dog could get shot. Right? Like, things slip and things happen, and things go crazy during raids. Okay? During police raids, things happen, yeah. If the neighbor's dog runs out as he opens the door and it goes through the police, and they shoot... things happen, man! This is the real f**king world."

Fans react to xQc's revelation

Felix's revelation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with numerous netizens sharing their thoughts on the swatting incident. Here's what they had to say:

Fan reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

According to Redditor u/letranger-, two individuals were allegedly arrested after swatting xQc. Meanwhile, another fan mentioned a case in which someone was sentenced to 20 years in prison for swatting multiple times.