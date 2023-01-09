xQc explains why he thought he was being swatted after hearing Adept knock on his door

On January 9, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" dedicated the first half of his livestream to discussing the interaction he had with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" the day before.

In a livestream titled DEBUNKING EVERYTHING, Felix clarified that he was not married to Adept and addressed internet rumors. He also provided details about the off-camera discussions he had with his former partner.

The French-Candian also stated that he thought he was being swatted after hearing Adept's loud knocks. He explained:

"I know how it works when you get swatted. Okay? When I had my headphones on yesterday, okay? I genuinely thought that at the door was the police. Okay? I thought I was getting raided."

xQc shared details about his interaction with Adept on January 8, 2023, at the 12-minute mark of his latest livestream. Before delving into the marriage rumors, the streamer discussed what he thought when he heard loud bangs at his door. He stated:

"I understand, okay, there's bunch of people speculating about, okay, about like, people hearing s**t and putting two and two together. Which is fair enough, to be honest."

xQc suggested that he "genuinely thought" that he was getting swatted, saying:

"I mean, I genuinely thought, okay, because in the past I have been raided or visited by the police a lot. Because of bulls**t swatters and s**t, okay?"

Timestamp: 00:12:45

The former Overwatch pro continued the conversation by describing how police identify themselves when they swat:

"Because when the police knocks, they don't do, 'Knock-knock. Hello, guys.' They do, 'Bang, bang, bang, bang! Yo!' And they identify themselves. It's just how it works. And I genuinely thought, 'Holy s**t! It might be.' So, I didn't know at first. Okay?"

xQc mentioned that the knocks became more intense and explained why he didn't mute the livestream's audio:

"So at three it was the small knocking, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to go to the door.' And then, as I was walking, the knocking got louder and I genuinely thought that it was the police. Okay? At that point, I mean, I had to go to the door. I didn't want to mute the stream, because then I would have to delay to go to the door."

xQc is no stranger to swatting incidents, and has discussed them on several occasions. Back in 2021, he claimed that police were raiding his home at an "alarming rate," which compelled him to return to his hometown in Canada.

In another case, the streamer revealed that swatters had raided some of his properties.

