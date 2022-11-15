"Really f***ing dumb" - xQc reveals some of his properties were swatted and raided

During a livestream on November 15, Twitch star Felix "xQc" revealed that some of his empty properties had been swatted and raided. xQc recalled a previous stream in which he was distracted for several hours while attending to a personal issue.

He disclosed that some people had decided to swat his property and assured the community that everyone was safe. He said:

"Basically, some of the s*ckers decided to swat and raid my properties and the house they think I used to live in. Okay? And... really f***ing dumb. So I got a bunch of alerts on my phone and whatnot. Okay?"

xQc updates the community and reveals no one was harmed after some people swatted one of his properties

At the two-hour mark of his recent stream, the former Overwatch pro had a serious conversation with his community. He said:

"Listen. Yeah, I got to say this. Listen! I hate to be serious about s**t like this, okay? I hate to break the mood and be like serious Andy. 'Taking things seriously Andy.' I don't want it to be like serious Andy. Don't worry. It's not that big of a deal. Okay?"

Felix explained why he was distracted during a previous livestream:

"Yesterday, okay, I was distracted for like three hours. I was like in and out of the stream. I was like typing on Discord. F***ing distracted. Distracted, okay? Don't worry, don't worry. Everybody's safe. Everybody's fine. Everybody's chill. Okay?"

Timestamp: 02:39:42

xQc then addressed the situation, revealing that some of his properties had recently been swatted and raided. He stated that the houses were vacant:

"These houses are empty. Okay? Nobody lives in them. Okay? Nobody is around these properties. Okay? I don't live in them. I'm in another place. It was all of them! Okay? Which is a good amount. It was like a... I'm not going to say s**t. Okay?"

He voiced his frustrations and claimed that the incident could have resulted in a random person being injured:

"It's just annoying because it can cause other people to get hurt, that aren't even me or somebody else. You get it? So I don't know what the f**k is up with the internet, okay? That's like swatting a random person you have no idea about! Okay? You have no idea about! Okay?"

xQc went on to say that he would not have to pay for the damage caused by the incident but wondered why people swat and raid streamers:

"The locks are going to get redone and reconstructed. Okay? The f***ing all the damage will be undone, and I don't have to pay for anything. Okay? This hurts like nobody and can only hurt like actually random people! Okay? I don't know what the f**k is wrong with you guys! I don't know what the f**k is wrong with you absolute degenerates! Okay? Don't do that! Why are you doing that? Like a random neighbor could've gotten hurt or shot. Some animal could've died like at a random! It was just stupid!"

xQc concluded by describing how the SWAT team arrived at his empty house in a coordinated manner:

"I don't know what is wrong with people. Don't do that. Yeah, they just send the SWAT team and f***ing helicopters or whatever at the house that I own... that I used to live in. A bunch of houses that I used to live in, or was, or a place, whatever. Or under my name. Just police showed up in a pretty coordinated way. Why, man? I don't get that s**t."

Fans react to xQc's address

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit quickly gained traction, with numerous community members providing their take on the streamer getting swatted. Here's what they had to say:

Apart from xQc, fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross was recently swatted on November 10. During the broadcast, Adin Ross revealed that he knew the identity of the swatter, claiming that it was a "16-year-old kid." Four days later, Ross was swatted during a livestream once again.

