"It's that f***king dog s**t axe!" - Quin69 lashes out as his Valheim deathless run comes to an end

On January 22, Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" dedicated a livestream to playing Valheim. He decided to do a deathless run, which significantly increased the difficulty of the survival game.

The challenge was cut short when he was killed by a pack of wolves. Quin69 lashed out on stream after dying, claiming that his axe was the cause of his death in the game. He remarked:

"It's that f***king dog s**t axe! That f***king dog s**t axe! That axe is so f***king bad! It was slowing me down and it just got me perma-stunned!"

Twitch streamer Quin69 explains how he died during his Valheim deathless run

Quin69 embarked on his Valheim deathless run during his latest livestream on January 16, 2023, and was on his second attempt. For context, a deathless run of the game required the streamer to delete the character as well as the world whenever he was killed.

Quintin was exploring a zone and fighting a drake at the 03:48 mark of his January 22 livestream. Things started to take a turn when a pack of wolves started hunting him. Seeing this, the content creator started panicking and stated:

"Oh s**t, oh s**t! Wait, do I go into the dog zone? No, no, no, we just farm that. Okay. I'll stand next to the pit and we'll see how many dogs fall into the pit."

The streamer's strategy didn't seem to work, as wolves pinned him down and managed to kill him. Upon dying, Quin69 loudly exclaimed and mentioned how his deathless run had come to an end:

"What?! Why wouldn't you f***king Bonemass?! Well, the run's over. Our run's over. Oh my god, my run's over! Why didn't I just press the button instantly, bro? It wouldn't let me f***king..."

Timestamp: 03:48:10

The streamer blamed the axe he was using, claiming that it was "bad" and that it was slowing him down. He then explained what he was trying to do in the game and elaborated:

"What?! I couldn't do that; I was spamming Bonemass! I'm like, 'Bonemass, Bonemass!' And my guy just f***king was just getting staggered and just wouldn't use Bonemass!"

He then spoke about how he couldn't escape because his character was stunned and surrounded by wolves:

"I'm like, 'It's not working,' and I tried and to f***king move and my character was just like, permanently stun-locked. I was trying to f***king roll. The guy was refusing to roll because he was surrounded by f***king wolves. F**k man!"

Quin69 deleted both the character and the world a few moments later. After reflecting on how he was killed by the wolves, the 32-year-old began his third attempt at Valheim's deathless run.

Fans react to the streamer's gameplay

The streamer's end to the deathless run was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 38 fans reacting. Here's what they had to say:

Quin69 is a popular Twitch streamer who is best known for his World of Warcraft and Path of Exile content. He began livestreaming on Twitch in 2016 and currently has 715,548 followers on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes