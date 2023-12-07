"It's a f**king game!" - Asmongold responds to Elon Musk's viral tweet about not playing GTA because it requires "shooting police"

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has weighed in on Elon Musk's viral explanation for why he hasn't played GTA 5. For context, the South African billionaire was responding to a post from X (formerly Twitter) user @KettlebellLife, who stated that they had not played any of the Grand Theft Auto games.

Musk said he attempted to play GTA 5. However, he stopped playing the open-world title because the opening act required players to shoot the police officers.

Here's what the Tesla CEO wrote on the social media platform:

"Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA 5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it."

Asmongold came across the viral post while browsing his official subreddit on December 6, 2023. After claiming that it was a "soy tweet," the One True King (OTK) co-founder remarked:

"The point is that - it's a f**king game! It's a f**king game, it's not real. If I shoot a police officer in Grand Theft Auto... this isn't like a f**king voodoo doll, where it shoots a police officer in real life. It's not a big deal! It doesn't matter! It's not real. So, there it is."

"I'm a tremendous supporter of the police" - Asmongold gives his take on Elon Musk's viral tweet about GTA

Asmongold was about two hours into his livestream when he stumbled upon Elon Musk's viral take on GTA. He responded by giving his opinion on the police by saying:

"Well, listen - this is my opinion, all right? I saw this tweet. I thought this was definitely kind of a soy tweet. Absolutely. I'll say this - I know some people might not like me saying this, but that's why I'm going to say it. I'm a big supporter of the police. I'm a tremendous supporter of the police. I'm not a police hater. I'm not a police abolitionist. So, you know, that's the way I feel about it."

Timestamp: 01:52:00

The Texan went on to say that "some people don't like police":

"All I know is some people don't like police. I do!"

After asserting that Grand Theft Auto is a video game with no real-world consequences, Asmongold added:

"I don't get how people get so emotional about this kind of stuff. Like, committing crime in games. It's just a video game. Like, I find it very weird - people get so emotionally attached to these games, man. Holy s**t!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 600 reactions at the time of writing. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent responses:

In addition to Asmongold, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" also reacted to Elon Musk and X users' viral conversation about GTA, calling it the "most pathetic thing" he had read on the social media platform.