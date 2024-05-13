"It's so gross": Twitch streamer Maya Higa criticizes Drake and Kendrick Lamar for bringing up kids in their diss tracks

Twitch streamer and animal conservationist Maya Higa has recently given her opinion on the rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Maya called out both of the artists claiming that they should not have brought up kids in their diss tracks.

Maya Higa, who co-founded the charitable organization Alveus Sanctuary where she and a team of wildlife conservationists look after exotic animals, was sitting in her car during her most recent stream when a viewer asked her about the rap battle. The Twitch streamer replied that she hates both parties, stating:

"This is unrelated to the wolves, but I just want to say, if you want my hot take, on the Kendrick Lamar Drake drama. My hot take is that they both suck so bad and I hate both of them and I think both of them are cringe and I think it's embarrassing."

Timestamp 2:03:31

Maya Higa continued her hot take, and explained that the reason she finds the drama "gross" is because both Drake and Kendrick Lamar have talked about kids in their diss tracks:

"I think they suck, times 50 thousand for bringing children into it. I think it's so gross, I think it's so gross. Are the songs good? Yes. Not all of them. Some of them are good. But bringing kids into that is insane!"

"I am not sure I like him anymore": Maya Higa says she used to "really like Kendrick Lamar" before his diss tracks against Drake

The Kendrick Lamar drama with Drake has become one of the most debated topics online, with fans of both artists drawing battle lines on social media since the diss tracks started flying a few weeks ago. While many have commended some of the songs, Maya Higa expressed her strong feelings against how both rappers have referenced kids in their songs.

The Twitch streamer noted that the diss tracks are too violent to contain mentions of children:

"Being under a microscope is one thing where you are going to get harassed, but being under a microscope when the lyrics of these diss tracks are filled with so much violence, threats of violence. You are going to bring kids into those diss tracks? Is everybody okay? Why is everyone okay with that?"

Maya Higa expanded on her point, saying:

"Why is everyone like, 'Oh my god he went so hard, no way he said that!' Are you serious? You are talking about shooting each other and slitting each other's throats but it's so hard that they brought their kinds into it. That's crazy, absolutely not. I hate both of them."

The Twitch streamer concluded her argument against both rappers, but claimed that she had liked Kendrick Lamar before the feud began and was not sure if she likes him anymore:

"Which is sad because I never really cared about Drake, but I used to really like Kendrick Lamar. And this whole thing has made me like Kendrick Lamar lot less. I am not even sure I like him anymore."

For those unaware, Maya Higa is probably referring to the contents of the songs titled Meet the Grahams, Family Matters, and Not Like Us. Both Kendrick and Drake bring up each other's family and supposed children to disparage the other.