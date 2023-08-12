"It's time Colossal": Fans want ColossalIsCrazy to make another exposé about Fousey after recent controversial on-stream events

YouTuber ColossalIsCrazy, or just Colossal to fans, has hinted that he might be making another video on the controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey," who has been making headlines recently for a number of scandals. Yousef has been banned from Twitch twice in the last week, and his antics on stream have received quite some backlash, including viewers accusing him of taking advantage of a drunk woman at an airport.

Colossal and Yousef have a long history, with the former known for his popular series called FouseyTube: An Alternate Reality on YouTube. Although there are only two videos — the first one dating back to 2016 — both combined have almost 6 million views, and after the recent controversies, fans want ColossalIsCrazy to make more.

One fan wrote this on X after the YouTuber posted about Fousey, saying:

"It’s time, Colossal. We need you for one last mission."

Fans want him to make another video (Image via ImJustAWorm/X)

"This man is going to kill someone": ColossalIsCrazy may be coming out of retirement to make his third expose video about Fousey

Fans of Colossal will know that the YouTuber had effectively retired from content creation, with his last video on the website dating back to February 2022. Although he did start streaming again in late 2022, his Twitch has also been silent for the last three months.

With Fousey making headlines yet again, it appears ColossalIsCrazy might be making a comeback. He posted a video compilation of Yousef's recent shenanigans on stream and wrote:

"What the HELL is going on.. I'm coming out of retirement for THIS?! This man is going to kill someone."

The post from Colossal hints at another video(Image via @ColossalIsCrazy/X)

For context, Fousey has recently been in the headlines for a number of wrong reasons. While his month-long subathon on Twitch has netted him quite a few subscribers, the last couple of weeks saw him embroiled in more than one controversy, including saying the n-word on stream while singing along to a rap song.

In a more recent stream, he broke down crying, saying he was a bad person pretending to be good for views after his audience called him out for taking advantage of a drunk woman in an airport. Furthermore, the woman herself had voluntarily told the stream that she had been a victim of s*x trafficking, drawing more backlash.

Many have called this a manic episode, with ColossalIsCrazy's video in the post on X also containing a clip where Fousey claims he has a mental illness. Here are some more reactions from the YouTuber's fans after he uploaded the clip and talked about coming back to make another video.

Fan reactions to ColossalisCrazy's post on X (Image via X)

Fousey's latest Twitch ban has been the topic of much debate, with fans theorizing that his on-stream call with controversial online personality Keemstar was one of the reasons why he was banned from the Amazon-owned streaming platform.