"It was you, now it's me" - xQc reveals getting DM from Linus Sebastian amid ongoing controversy

On August 17, 2023, Felix "xQc" revealed that he got a direct message from prominent YouTuber Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips (LTT) amid his ongoing controversy. For context, Sebastian made headlines on August 14, 2023, when tech YouTuber Gamers Nexus uploaded a 44-minute video titled, The Problem with Linus Tech Tips: Accuracy, Ethics, & Responsibility.

Things took a turn for the worse on August 16, 2023, when former LTT employee Madison "Suop" Reeve accused the company of fostering a toxic work environment. She also shared instances of s*xual harassment and homophobia.

One of her tweets reads:

"I was asked to twerk for a co-worker at one point. I was told I was chunky, fat, ugly, (and) stupid. I was called 'r**arded.' I was called a 'f**got.' And at any point, I would bring up these comments, I would get told, oh we will have a chat with them. Nothing ever came of it."

During a livestream earlier today, xQc claimed to have received a "funny direct message" from Linus Sebastian. Providing details into the matter, the former Overwatch pro said:

"Guys, listen. It's, like, six in the morning. Okay? And, I'm waking up or I'm about to go to bed. And, my phone rings and out of everybody, it's f**king Linus, dude! Right? And, dude, he said the same thing you guys said on the f**king Reddit, dude. He said, 'Damn, dude. How the f**king...' I don't know what he said, but he's like, 'Holy s**t, dude. It was you, now it's me,' or something like that. Oh, man! It is what it is, chat."

"Rich dudes get criticized online and immediately turn to the weirdo pipeline" - Fans react to xQc sharing details about his conversation with Linus Sebastian

Timestamp: 00:11:25

xQc's revelation about Linus Sebastian quickly garnered attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Redditor u/The_Killer_of_Joy expressed skepticism at the 27-year-old's claims, wondering why the tech YouTuber would contact the streamer for "emotional help":

Reddit community discussing the streamer's claims 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another Reddit user's comment received over 460 upvotes. They wrote:

"Rich dudes get criticized online and immediately turn into the weirdo pipeline."

Meanwhile, u/FixingRedditsPosture claimed that xQc's audience was making fun of Madison Reeve's allegations:

Reddit community discussing the streamer's claims 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more prominent fan reactions:

Linus Tech Tips responded to allegations of toxic workplace and s*xual harassment via a tweet on August 17, 2023. The company claimed to be conducting an internal investigation and had hired a third-party investigator. Furthermore, they stated that they have "proactively reached out" to employees to report workplace bullying and harassment.