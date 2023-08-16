What is Linus Sebastian's worth? Exploring one of the biggest Tech YouTuber's earnings amidst controversial allegations

In a shocking turn of events, the Billet Labs review by Linus Tech Tips has sparked a major controversy, with accusations of unethical practices being hurled at its creator, Linus Sebastian. Adding fuel to the fire, YouTuber Gamers Nexus has come forward, alleging that the channel has engaged in unethical practices.

In yet another disturbing revelation, Madison Suop, who goes by SuopOnYoutube, has detailed instances of body shaming and homophobic taunts that she claims to have experienced recently.

Amidst this, Linus Sebastian's net worth has piqued the curiosity of many, particularly those who have heard about his increasing endorsements. This article will shed light on that and other crucial facets.

Net worth of Linus Sebastian, the man behind Linus Tech Tips

Throughout its lifespan, Linus Tech Tips, the premiere channel in the Linus Media Group family, has garnered more than 6.6 billion views and amassed a following of over 15 million subscribers. This impressive viewership has resulted in ample ad revenue, with Linus Sebastian raking in an estimated $66 million from YouTube ads alone.

His earnings cannot be fully accounted for by ad revenue alone, as there are other significant sources of income such as merchandise sales, sponsorships of his videos, affiliate sales, and, most importantly, other sub-channels.

With revenue from multiple sources, Linus has earned over $120 million from his YouTube-related activities. YouTube ads alone have earned him approximately $83 million. In addition, he generates significant income from several of his other popular channels: ShortCircuit, Techiquickie, and TechLinked. These channels bring in an impressive $300,000 to $367,000 each year.

According to reliable sources, Linus Sebastian has a net worth of roughly $85 million. Notably, the considerable amount must be acknowledged, but it does not accurately depict Linus' earnings due to the requirement of compensating his extensive staff.

Recent allegations led to the loss of a multitude of subscribers for Linus Tech Tips

In the midst of a massive controversy surrounding their Billet Labs review, Linus Sebastian finds himself at the center of an ethical scandal. Further adding to the gravity of the situation, a fellow YouTuber, Gamers Nexus, accused them of implementing unethical practices in their productions.

In a series of tweets, Madison Suop recounted distressing incidents she encountered during her time at Linus Tech Tips. She reported being given unattainable goals and frequently criticized by select higher-ups, although she did not specify Linus himself. Suop also disclosed that she faced instances of inappropriate s*xual behavior by coworkers in the workplace.

Over 100,000 subscribers were allegedly lost by Linus Tech Tips soon after the accusations against Linus Media Group surfaced.

In the wake of the Gamers Nexus backlash, Linus Tech Tips has halted all video production. Although Linus has apologized for his initial reaction, his recent video fails to address the former employee's accusations of sexism and workplace culture.