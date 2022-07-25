"You are Sodapoppin? No, way!" - JakenBakeLIVE trolls fans by impersonating Sodapoppin at VCT Stage 2 Masters

Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" was part of a silly prank after impersonating Sodapoppin's identity on the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters being held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

VCT concluded yesterday with FunPlus Phoenix claiming tournament victory with a prize money of $200,000. Jake was among the live audience present at the event.

Upon being asked by a couple of fans, wearing a Fnatic jersey, Jake jocularly revealed that his name was Sodapoppin. The information was naturally met with a reaction of disbelief from the fans. One of them exclaimed:

"You are Sodapoppin? No way!"

JakenBakeLIVE comically pretends to be Sodapoppin in front of fans

With the Stage 2 Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour having concluded, JakenBakeLIVE took the opportunity to interact with some of the fans and streamers present in the arena.

This was the last major event Valorant before the much coveted Champions Tournement, which will be held in Istanbul from September 2-18.

Jake was an attendee among many other professional streamers and gamers. After leaving the Forum Copengahen Arena, he was met with a few fans outside. He initiated a conversation with some of the fans after humorously pointing out the NRG Ethos to the other people outside the arena.

(Timestamp: 2:42:27)

He was the met with a couple of Fnatic fans as well before exchanging greetings in Danish and German. One fan curiously asked:

"BTW, what's your name?"

Jake promptly replied:

"Uh, Sodapoppin."

Since the streamer was wearing a mask and had similar facial features to the OTK co-owner, fans were in a state of confusion. When the fan expressed disbelief, Jake pretended to be surprised and responded by saying:

"What do you mean?"

The fan then revealed that he used to watch his content a lot. Thinking that he was talking to the real Sodapoppin, he also observed that the streamer had changed a lot. He even pointed out his beard, to which Jake replied:

"I've just been out and about, I've been travelling...Yeah, I've been trying (to grow the beard)."

He then casually continued the conversation by saying that he had travelled from Austin, where Sodapoppin hails from.

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE's comical impersonation of Sodapoppin

Fans have shared their comical reaction to the American streamer's performative skills. Most shared meme emojis owing to the hilarious moment. The clip was shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail as well. Here are some of the comments that were made during the livestream:

Fans react to the funny moment (Image via JakenBakeLIVE Twitch)

Sodapoppin recently joined One True King as a co-owner and content creator. His entry was unveiled by the organisation's official Twitter and YouTube account last week.

