JGOD proved that Modern Warfare 2 has slower strafe speed than an older Call of Duty from 2011

In a Twitter video posted on April 14, Call of Duty guru JGOD proved that the current Modern Warfare 2 title has a slower strafe speed than Modern Warfare 3 from 2011. This means that the latest iteration is less arcade-like than a game from 12 years ago. Since the release of MW2, the COD community has been complaining about slow movement in that game.

While it is debatable what kind of movement is best for players on a grander scale, some parts of the Call of Duty community previously believed that the recent iteration had gone back to the older days in terms of strafing. However, JGOD's comparison with MW3 revealed that this isn't true at all.

Modern Warfare 2's strafe movement speed is slower than Modern Warfare 3's

In the video, JGOD uses a certain map and its remastered version in Modern Warfare 2 to compare the strafe speed between both games. It is clearly noticeable that the current iteration's Operator takes more time to move from one place to another while holding a weapon. JGOD also mentioned this:

"This was with zero attachments, with fully built out weapons it would be more drastic since they didn’t penalize movement for realism in MW3."

One is from 2011 and the other is 2022 Strafe SpeedOne is from 2011 and the other is 2022 Strafe Speed😭😭😭One is from 2011 and the other is 2022 https://t.co/VrDqtIHSuh

A number of streamers and content creators were criticized during the early days of Warzone 2/MW 2 due to their complaints about the movement speed in these titles. By sharing JGOD's video, popular Call of Duty streamer LuckyChamu expressed his opinion and mocked a part of the community.

Lucky Chamu @LuckyChamu “You movement kids need to stop complaining! Warzone 2 is just like original call of duty! You guys just can’t keep up!”



“You movement kids need to stop complaining! Warzone 2 is just like original call of duty! You guys just can’t keep up!”https://t.co/YigsoyQZLh

Since the release of Modern Warfare 2019, the advanced movement mechanism in Call of Duty has increased the skill gap between gamers good at COD and those that aren't.

Using a new engine, the developers wanted to lower the gap, but it did not work out properly. Both MW 2 and Warzone 2 have lost a massive number of players in the last couple of months, and one can see a major reason for that provided by JGOD's new video. Will Call of Duty change things in their next iteration or not? What do you think?

