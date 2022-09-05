JGOD reveals the best Warzone graphics and display settings following Season 5 update

Season 5 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone brings the battle-royale experience to newer heights. With all-new map changes and luxurious weapon blueprints available with the Battle Pass, Call of Duty: Warzone has become a highly coveted game with jaw-dropping visuals and action-packed combat.
JGOD, the game's most trusted meta expert and YouTuber, recently discussed his personal visual and graphic settings. His efforts were aimed at providing the smoothest gaming experience to maximize players' potential.
In his latest video, JGOD reveals how on popular demand, he has come forward to discuss his graphics and in-game visual settings The four-minute video has him going through all the visual settings available under the 'Graphics' tab in the Options menu.
Before disclosing, JGOD mentions YouTuber ALBU Performance, who has composed a twenty-five minute video benchmarking the best visual settings for Call of Duty: Warzone. With that being said, here are the YouTuber's in-game settings and video configuration.
Display:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Monitor: Dell AW2721D (JGOD's monitor)
- Display Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (JGOD's GPU)
- Screen Refresh Rate: 240Hz (Maximum)
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (Maximum)
- Dynamic Resolution: Disabled
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Custom Frame Rate: Gameplay - 180 (Gameplay Custom) / 60 (Lobby) / 30 (Out of focus)
- Brightness: 50.00
- Display Gamma: 2.2 sRGB
- NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality:
- Field of View (FOV): 107.00
- Camera Movement: Least - 50%
Details and Textures:
- Render Resolution: 100
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Enabled
- Tessellation: Disabled
- Dismemberment and Gore Effects: Disabled
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
Post Processing Effects:
- Filmic Strength: 1.0
- Film Grain: 0.00
- NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced
- Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Depth of Field: Disabled
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
Shadow and Lightning:
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
- Particle Lightning: Low
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Resolution (SSR): Disabled
For the Nvidia settings, JGOD remarked that he hadn't made many changes and as for the color configurations, they are externally controlled via his Elgato capture card. He proceeded to demonstrate that his gameplay visuals and colors are further influenced by his capturing and recording software.
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.