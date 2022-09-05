JGOD reveals the best Warzone graphics and display settings following Season 5 update

Season 5 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone brings the battle-royale experience to newer heights. With all-new map changes and luxurious weapon blueprints available with the Battle Pass, Call of Duty: Warzone has become a highly coveted game with jaw-dropping visuals and action-packed combat.

JGOD, the game's most trusted meta expert and YouTuber, recently discussed his personal visual and graphic settings. His efforts were aimed at providing the smoothest gaming experience to maximize players' potential.

Meta expert JGOD discusses best in-game visual settings for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Last stand

In his latest video, JGOD reveals how on popular demand, he has come forward to discuss his graphics and in-game visual settings The four-minute video has him going through all the visual settings available under the 'Graphics' tab in the Options menu.

Before disclosing, JGOD mentions YouTuber ALBU Performance, who has composed a twenty-five minute video benchmarking the best visual settings for Call of Duty: Warzone. With that being said, here are the YouTuber's in-game settings and video configuration.

Display:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Monitor: Dell AW2721D (JGOD's monitor)

Dell AW2721D (JGOD's monitor) Display Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (JGOD's GPU)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (JGOD's GPU) Screen Refresh Rate: 240Hz (Maximum)

240Hz (Maximum) Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (Maximum)

2560x1440 (Maximum) Dynamic Resolution: Disabled

Disabled Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Custom Frame Rate: Gameplay - 180 (Gameplay Custom) / 60 (Lobby) / 30 (Out of focus)

Gameplay - 180 (Gameplay Custom) / 60 (Lobby) / 30 (Out of focus) Brightness: 50.00

50.00 Display Gamma: 2.2 sRGB

2.2 sRGB NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality:

Field of View (FOV): 107.00

107.00 Camera Movement: Least - 50%

Details and Textures:

Render Resolution: 100

100 Streaming Quality: Low

Low Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Enabled

Enabled Tessellation: Disabled

Disabled Dismemberment and Gore Effects: Disabled

Disabled On-Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Post Processing Effects:

Filmic Strength: 1.0

1.0 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced

Balanced Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Disabled Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Shadow and Lightning:

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lightning: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Resolution (SSR): Disabled

JGOD's NVIDIA color settings (Image via JGOD)

For the Nvidia settings, JGOD remarked that he hadn't made many changes and as for the color configurations, they are externally controlled via his Elgato capture card. He proceeded to demonstrate that his gameplay visuals and colors are further influenced by his capturing and recording software.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

