JGOD reveals best EX1 and RA 225 loadouts in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 introduced two brand new weapons into the game with its launch on August 24, 2022. Called the EX1 and RA 225, the former is a prototype energy assault rifle that uses a unique battery system for ammunition, while the RA 225 is a compact sub-machine gun with an incredible rate of fire.

JGOD, one of the most trusted sources for Warzone meta-analysis and a YouTuber with over a million subscribers, has shared his ideal loadout for the two new weapons. Weighing in on their position in the brand new meta, JGOD discusses the best use scenarios and attachments for these guns.

JGOD reveals ideal loadout for the EX1 and RA 225 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

While most weapons in Call of Duty Warzone are required to be unlocked through either challenges or straight away by purchasing bundles that contain their blueprints, Warzone players can unlock EX1 and RA 225 for free through the Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass.

The EX1 and RA 225 are available in Tier 15 and Tier 31, respectively, in their base versions. Players can unlock these two new guns even earlier by acquiring the Legendary ‘Supercritical’ EX1 blueprint, located at Tier 5, and the Epic ‘Deathglow’ RA 225 blueprint, located at Tier 24, by purchasing the premium battle pass for 1000 COD Points (roughly $10).

JGOD in his latest YouTube video discussed the possible viability of these two weapons, considering the best case scenarios to see these guns and some interesting opinions about the EX1, which has the playerbase divided.

With that being said, the following JGOD's recommended best loadouts for the RA 225 and EX1:

RA 225 (Vanguard SMG)

Some of the available weapon blueprints for the RA 225 SMG (Image via Activision)

Starting off first with RA 225 sub-machine gun, JGOD believes the new SMG has the potential to be 'very' viable in the close-range meta. The one minor disadvantage he laid out for the RA 225 however, is the comparatively small magazine of 55 rounds, which is smaller to those like the Armaguerra 43 or PPSh-41, and also contributes to a lower damage per magazine.

The following is the JGOD's preferred RA 225 build:

RA 225 Recommended Attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Urban Rapid 11"

Urban Rapid 11" Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Moravec MB

Moravec MB Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 55 Round Drums

9mm 55 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum

Momentum Perk 2 - On-hand

EX1 (Prototype energy rifle)

Some of the available weapon blueprints for the EX1 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

For the EX1, JGOD primarily focused on the sniper build due to its potential to be a one-shot kill like the Vanguard Kar98K. While the use of a fully-auto rifle build is more 'practical', JGOD specifically suggests that such a build works only on Solos and requires players to be 'way too accurate' and the damage per magazine is very low in range.

The following is the JGOD's preferred EX1 Sniper build:

EX1 Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle - Coil AMP

Coil AMP Barrel - Charge Amp PV

Charge Amp PV Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - AC-Titanium Anchor

AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - Quantum High Voltage Battery

Quantum High Voltage Battery Rear Grip - Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk 1 - Spotter

Spotter Perk 2 - On-Hand

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

